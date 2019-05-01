Galway Golf Club’s Ronan Mullarney Named On GUI squad for Lytham Trophy

Galway Golf Club’s Ronan Mullarney has been named in the Irish six man squad for the Lytham Trophy that begins on Friday. The team will managed by another Galway man in Athenry’s Niall McSweeney. Ronan will be joined by Caolan Rafferty who recently won the West of Ireland, Peter O’Keeffe, Mark Power, Conor Purcell and James Sugrue.

The Lytham Trophy is played for at Royal Lytham & St Annes and is played over 72 holes of stroke play. The top 40 and ties progress after Saturday’s second round to play the final 36 holes on Sunday.