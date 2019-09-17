Galway Golf Club go in search of another Senior Cup title

The AIG Cups and Shields All-Ireland Finals take place at Westport next weekend with clubs from across Ireland competing in five inter-club competitions in match play format. Galway Golf Club are looking to win back the Senior Cup title they last held in 2017 with a very strong team that includes Irish international Ronan Mullarney, Joe Lyons, Eddie McCormack, Liam Nolan and Stephen Brady. Galway were leading qualifiers at the end of June in Galway Bay Golf Resort by a whopping 16 shots and they comfortably cruised past County Sligo and Portumna to retain their provincial crown. Galway will take on Munster champions Limerick on Saturday morning, while Ulster champions Massereene take on Leinster champions Carton House in the first semi final . The Senior Cup final is scheduled for 10.30am on Sunday morning.

AIG Senior Cup Connacht Final: Sunday, Aug 11th

GALWAY beat PORTUMNA 4/1

Liam Nolan beat Gerard Lynch 2/1

Ronan Mullarney beat Billy Mc Garry 3/2

Eddie McCormack halved with Michael Flanagan

Joe Lyons halved with James Mc Loughlin

Stephen Brady beat Adrian Hogan 5/3