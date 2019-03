Galway girls in opposition for O’Connor Cup final

Galway county stars Shauna Molloy (St Fursey’s Headford) and Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne) of University of Limerick will go up against Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin Clonberne) and Aine McDonagh (Maigh Cuilinn) of UCD in an intriguing O’Connor Cup Ladies Football final at 4pm today in Grangegorman. UCD edged out UCC with a late goal in a thrilling semi-final yesterday while UL were much too good for Queens as they qualified for the final for the 6th year in a row.

NUIG ladies were beaten in the O’Connor Shield final by DCU yesterday, while GMIT’s ladies won the Donaghy Cup for only the second time after beating Marino Institute in DIT by 6-13 to 1-13.

University of Limerick 7-16 Queens Belfast 2-9

UL team v QUB: C Moore (Cork); Shauna Molloy (Galway), C McGrath (Waterford), A Kelleher (Cork); Louise Ward (Galway), L Ryan (Clare), J Cregg (Roscommon); S Kelly (Cork), F McHale (Mayo); R Delee (Limerick), E Needham (Mayo), S Howley (Mayo); H O’Donoghue (Kerry), E Scally (Cork), R Howard (Tipperary). Subs: E Fitzpatrick (Tipperary) for Needham (40), F Tagney (Kerry) for Howley (40), O O’Dwyer (Tipperary) for Cregg (46), S Murphy (Kerry) for Scally (50), A Healy (Laois) for McGrath (50).

UCD 2-7 UCC 1-9

UCD team v UCC: L Bruggner (Kerry); K McGrath (Waterford), Sarah Gormally (Galway), R Flynn (Mayo); N Carr (Donegal), N Collins (Dublin), M Byrne (Dublin); M Lambe (Dublin), T O’Sullivan (Dublin); A Murphy (Kerry), Aine McDonagh (Galway), L McCartan (Westmeath); C Mohan (Monaghan), D Beirne (Leitrim), K Boyce Jordan (Westmeath).

Subs: C Foxe (Wexford) for Mohan (29), A O’Reilly (Kerry) for Boyce Jordan (51).