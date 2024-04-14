Galway get Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling campaign off to a winning start

Galway got their Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling campaign off to a winning start when a strong second half showing saw Liam Gordon’s side defeat Limerick by 0-12 to 1-6 in a game played at Ballybrown GAA Grounds on Saturday.

A Limerick goal saw the home side into a 1-4 to 0-5 interval lead but with Cian Farrell, Andrew Keane, Jack Murray, Cian Connaughton, Eoin Collins and team captain Liam Murray impressing Galway eventually assumed the ascendancy and claimed a three point victory.

Galway’s scorers were Cian Connaughton who contributed seven points with Matthew Furey scoring two from his midfield position while their other point scorers were Tomas Lyons, Eoin Collins and Tiernan Lohan, whose older brother Oisin excelled for the Galway under 20’s in their victory over Dublin on the same afternoon.

Galway, whose opening round fixture against West Cork was postponed due to the inclement weather recently, play Clare next Saturday at a Clare venue that has not yet been confirmed.

Galway Under 17 Celtic Challenge Panel: Niall Moran (Sarsfields), Darragh Kavanagh (Kinvara), Shane Naughton (Gort), Andrew Keane (Sarsfields), Cian Farrell (Craughwell), Liam Murray (Kilnadeema-Leitrim), Tomas Lyons (Tommy Larkins), Jack Murray (Kilconieron), Matthew Furey (Oranmore-Maree), Cian Connaughton (Kilconieron), Ben Sheil (Tommy Larkins), Dylan O’Malley (Michael Cusacks), Tiernan Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough), Eoin Collins (Carnmore), Patrick O’Kane (Turloughmore), Shane Cronin (Turloughmore), MacDara O’Muirceadaigh (Turloughmore), Thomas Cooney (Sarsfields), Ryan Corcoran (Sarsfields), Colin Higgins (Athenry), Eanna McDonagh (Athenry), Colm O’Rourke (Athenry), Ronan McGlynn (Athenry), Aaron Cox (Sarsfields).

Management: Liam Gordon, Padraig Breheny, Gerry Kearney, Johnny Coen, Adrian McGrath, Daragh Conneely.