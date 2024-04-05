‘Galway Gathering’ Connacht Football Championship Special on ‘Over The Line’ with Ollie Turner, Jonathan Higgins, Kevin Dwyer and Guests

Share story:

Ahead of the quarter-final in the 2024 Connacht senior football championship, Galway Bay FM headed to the Claddagh Ring in Hendon, London on Friday (5th April) for an ‘Over The Line’ championship special.

Galway begin against London on Saturday (6th April), their 10th time to visit London in the provincial championship.

In association with Menlough GAA club, Galway Bay FM were there for a special preview night with many guests throughout the county.

Guests included Jim Carney, Paul Coggins, Paul Bellew, Mark Gottsche, Michéal Geraghty, Liam Salmon, Christy Tyrell, Paul Clancy, multiple celebrities and many more.

And there for Galway Bay FM were Ollie Turner, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins.

Throw-in at McGovern Park, Ruislip on Saturday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.