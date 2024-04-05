Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Galway Gathering’ Connacht Football Championship Special on ‘Over The Line’ with Ollie Turner, Jonathan Higgins, Kevin Dwyer and Guests

Share story:
‘Galway Gathering’ Connacht Football Championship Special on ‘Over The Line’ with Ollie Turner, Jonathan Higgins, Kevin Dwyer and Guests

Ahead of the quarter-final in the 2024 Connacht senior football championship, Galway Bay FM headed to the Claddagh Ring in Hendon, London on Friday (5th April) for an ‘Over The Line’ championship special.

Galway begin against London on Saturday (6th April), their 10th time to visit London in the provincial championship.

In association with Menlough GAA club, Galway Bay FM were there for a special preview night with many guests throughout the county.

Guests included Jim Carney, Paul Coggins, Paul Bellew, Mark Gottsche, Michéal Geraghty, Liam Salmon, Christy Tyrell, Paul Clancy, multiple celebrities and many more.

And there for Galway Bay FM were Ollie Turner, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins.

Throw-in at McGovern Park, Ruislip on Saturday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Connacht vs Pau (European Challenge Cup Preview with Cullie Tucker and William Davies)

Connacht return to European action on Sunday (7th April) when they travel to France to take on Pau in the EPCR European Challenge Cup last-16 fixture. Pet...

Tuam/Oughterard vs University of Galway (Connacht Senior Women's Rugby Cup Final Preview with Norman Tierney, Owen Lydon & Diarmuid Codyre)

The biggest day in the Connacht women’s club season takes place this Sunday (7th April) when Tuam/Oughterard and University of Galway meet in the Ba...

Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham Return to Connacht Rugby Team for Challenge Cup Clash in France

Six Nations winners Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are back in the Connacht starting 15 for Sunday’s (7th April) European Challenge Cup last-16 meeting w...

Local Soccer Preview with Mike Rafferty

Galway United travel to Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday (6th April) Corrib Celtic go in search of Women’s Con...