Galway GAA vote No at Congress as Proposal B is defeated

Delegates at the G-A-A’s Special Congress have opted against changing the structures of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Proposal B, which would have introduced a league-based Championship, secured 50 percent of the vote but fell short of the required 60 percent needed for change.

Galway was one of the counties who voted against the proposal.

While Proposal A, which would have brought in four provincial groups with eight teams, was rejected by 90 percent of delegates.

It means the Championship will revert back to the status quo next season, without the Super 8s and with the introduction of the Tailteann Cup.

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney made an impassioned plea to delegates in opposition to Proposal B…