Galway GAA To Submit Projected 2021 Team Budgets On Tuesday

Galway GAA will submit their projected team budgets for the 2021 Allianz League and championships tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

GAA officials held a virtual inter-county treasurers’ meeting last Thursday to discuss the financial challenges for preparing inter-county teams in the months ahead.

Collective training is not due to begin until January 31st with the All-Ireland Finals scheduled for July in both football and hurling.

There is no indication of whether state funding will be available this year due to costs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and these factors will be taken into account with Galway’s submission.

Overall team costs in the 2020 Convention were down from over €1.6 million to just under €1 million but these figures don’t take into account the full cost of preparing Galway teams due to the championships taking place after the financial year concluded.

The submission will form part of the overall county budget which will be presented to the county management committee in the coming weeks.