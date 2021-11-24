Galway GAA teams to face tough league programme

The Galway senior hurlers and footballers both face tough national league schedules next year, with both set to play more games away than at home. A draft set of 2022 national league fixtures were sent out last week to counties, who have until next Monday to respond with any alterations they seek.

The Galway hurlers, under new manager Henry Shefflin, will operate in Division 1A and face an opening round home game against Offaly and a final home game against Clare, but in between they have three away trips to Limerick, Wexford and Cork. Shefflin’s backroom team includes Damien Joyce, Kevin Lally and Richie O’Neill.

Galway hurlers NHL draft fixtures

The Galway footballers, in Division 2 for next season, also look set to open up with a home game against Meath, with two further home ties against Offaly and Clare, but face away trips to Down, Cork, Derry and Roscommon. Padraig Joyce has added Cian O’Neill to his regular backroom team of John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheal O’Domhnaill.