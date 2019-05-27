Galway GAA Results from the Weekend

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 1
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-11 Barna 1-8 Killererin 4-10 Milltown 3-13 St. Michael’s 1-9 An Spidéal 0-10
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 2
Claregalway 3-11 Annaghdown 0-12
St. James 3-14 Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 0-8
Corofin 1-14 Tuam Stars 0-13
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 3
An Cheathrú Rua 2-7 Caherlistrane 1-7
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-12 Monivea-Abbey 1-5
Moycullen 4-6 Killannin 1-14
Intermediate Football Championship – Group A
Mícheál Breathnach 2-11 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-10 Clifden 0-9 Oughterard 0-9
Intermediate Football Championship – Group B
Headford 3-13 Caltra 0-4
Carna-Cashel 3-7 Williamstown 1-11
Intermediate Football Championship – Group C
Kilconly 2-11 Oranmore-Maree 1-14
Corofin 5-14 St Gabriel’s 0-7
Intermediate Football Championship – Group D
Dunmore MacHales 1-16 Menlough 1-10
Cortoon Shamrocks 1-7 Oileáin Árann 0-10
Division 5 League (West)
Barna 1-18 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-11
Na Piarsaigh 2-14 An Cheathrú Rua 0-6
Division 6 League (West)
An Cheathrú Rua 2-19 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-11
An Spidéal 2-13 Oughterard 1-10
Division 7 League (North)
Tuam Stars 2-17 Menlough 1-6
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C
Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sylane 2-14 Rahoon-Newcastle 3-6
Junior Hurling League Quarter
Finals
Craughwell 3-24 Oranmore-Maree 2-15
Liam Mellows 5-10 St Thomas 1-13