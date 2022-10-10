Galway GAA Results (9th October 2022)

Note: The winning team is displayed first
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-11 Tuam Stars 2-7
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final ), Mountbellew/Moylough 0-15 Corofin 1-11
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Relegation Play Off), An Spidal 0-16 St. James 0-12
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Corofin , (Relegation Play Off), Caherlistrane 2-6 Monivea-Abbey 0-8
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Playoff), Ardrahan 0-23 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-20
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Kilconly 0-10 Oilein rann 0-9
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Dunmore MacHales 2-11 Corofin 0-13
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Relegation
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Williamstown 0-16 Moycullen 2-1
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), St. Gabriels 1-9 Headford 0-7
Brooks Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree 1-16 Ballinderreen 0-4
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Clarinbridge 3-9 Kinvara 0-5
OCC Construction Junior Football Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Clifden 1-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-6
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-10 Menlough 1-5
Brooks Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 1-13 Castlegar 0-13
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle 0-9 Kilconieron 0-8
Brooks Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha 3-3 Killimordaly 1-6
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Liam Mellows 0-10 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-9
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14A Cup
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (U14 A cup final replay ), Loughrea 1-9 Oranmore-Maree 2-3
Challoner Trophies U20 A Hurling Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final Replay), Turloughmore 2-25 Sarsfields 2-24
Brooks Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), Turloughmore 1-12 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-6
U19 C Football Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Ballinasloe, (North Semi Final), Ballinasloe 2-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-8
U17 C West Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 1-13 Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 0-6