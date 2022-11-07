Galway GAA Results (7th November 2022)

Note: The winning team is displayed first
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Relegation Group
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Oughterard 4-10 St. James 0-10
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey 2-11 An Cheathr Rua 1-12
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), St Thomas 2-19 Sarsfields 0-15
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Loughrea 3-13 Clarinbridge 0-16
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Relegation
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Headford 0-12 Williamstown 0-10
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), St. Gabriels 6-15 Moycullen 2-3
Brooks Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree 2-13 Clarinbridge 1-12
Brooks Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: Loughrea, (Final (Replay)), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha 1-10 Liam Mellows 0-10
U19 A Football Championship
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: The Priarie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-10 Moycullen 2-6
U19 B Football Championship
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: Kilconly, (North Semi Final), Kilconly 2-8 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 1-5
Sat, 05 Nov, Venue: Mountbellew, (North Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-9
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Indreabhn, (West Semi Final), Barna 1-4 Mchel Breathnach 1-1
Brooks Junior 1 Hurling Championship
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Ballygar 2-19 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-14
U17 A Football Championship
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final), Tuam Stars 0-12 Dunmore MacHales 1-6
U17 A Football League/Shield
Sun, 06 Nov, Venue: The Priarie, (Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra W/O St. James –