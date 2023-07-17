Galway GAA Results

Under 12 Football League Group 1
Corofin 3-8 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-8
Caherlistrane 4-3 Tuam Stars 1-9
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Loughrea Gaelic Football 0-5 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-4
Oranmore-Maree 3-7 Claregalway 1-7
Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-6 Moycullen 3-3
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Oranmore-Maree 7-11 Craughwell GAA Club 1-2
Barna 8-3 Claregalway 4-12
Under 12 Football League Group 5
Ballinasloe 3-10 Monivea-Abbey 4-3
Dunmore MacHales 6-12 Kilconly 0-2
Under 12 Football League Group 6
Salthill-Knocknacarra 8-6 Barna 0-1
Moycullen 5-7 St. James 1-7
Oranmore-Maree 3-8 Claregalway 2-10
Under 12 Football League Group 7
Corofin 2-8 St Gabriel’s 3-5
Under 12 Football League Group 8
An Spideál 5-5 Oughterard 4-6
Under 12 Football League Group 9
Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-8 Claregalway 3-3
Oranmore-Maree 10-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-4
Under 12 Football League Group 11
An Spideál 3-7 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 0-4
Loughrea Gaelic Football 3-2 Corofin 0-5
U-15 Football Division 1
Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-10 Headford 2-3
U-15 Football Division 2 North
Gaeil na Gaillimhe 7-0 Dunmore MacHales 2-13
U-15 Football Division 2 West
An Cheathrú Rua 1-13 Oranmore-Maree 2-6
U-15 Football Division 4 B
Monivea-Abbey 6-9 Killannin 3-9
Junior B Hurling Championship Gp1
Killimordaly 2-28 Clarinbridge 4-14
OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North
Annaghdown 1-11 Caherlistrane 0-11
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-8 Corofin 0-13
OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West
Moycullen 2-13 Barna 1-10
Junior C Hurling Championship Gp1
Kilconieron 5-14 Kinvara 2-20
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship
(West Semi Final), Oughterard 2-17 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 0-7
(West Semi Final), Claregalway 3-11 St Michael’s 1-5
(North Semi Final), Kilconly 2-7 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-10
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship
(West Semi Final), Gaeil na Gaillimhe 3-11 Oranmore-Maree 3-9
OCC Construction Junior C Football League-Shield
(West Semi Final), Barna 2-17 An Cheathrú Rua 4-7
(North Semi Final), Kiltormer 1-9 Tuam Stars 0-5
(North Semi Final), Menlough 2-16 Caltra 2-11
OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship
(West Final), Moycullen 0-11 St. Patricks 0-10
(North Final), St Brendan’s 1-10 Killererin 0-11
OCC Construction Junior D Football League/Shield
Kilconly 2-12 Corofin 2-7
St Gabriel’s 2-10 Milltown 0-3
An Spideál 6-12 Oughterard 1-7
Cahill Cup Play Offs
(Final), Monivea-Abbey 1-18 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-12
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Football Championship
St Michael’s 4-4 Micheál Breathnach 2-2
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1
Castlegar 4-18 Turloughmore 1-12
Clarinbridge 4-25 Loughrea 2-15
Oranmore-Maree 2-23 Craughwell GAA Club 0-15
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2
Kilconieron 6-24 Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 0-10
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-20 Mullagh/Kiltormer 0-7
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 2-16 Sarsfields 2-10
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1
Carnmore 0-17 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-8
Gort 2-15 Ballygar 4-9
Ardrahan 5-21 St Thomas 2-14
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2
Kinvara 4-16 Ballinderreen 2-14
Annaghdown 0-0 Michael Cusacks 0-0
Portumna 2-9 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-11
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1
Killimordaly 5-18 Micheál Breathnach 0-13
Four Roads 8-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-13
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-17 Liam Mellows 1-15
Kilnadeema-Leitrim W/O Cois Fharraige
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 3
Padraig Pearses 3-23 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13
Cappataggle 2-23 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15
Sweeney Oil U17 C West Championship
St. Patricks 5-14 Oughterard 1-11
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 1 Cup
Craughwell GAA Club 2-7 Loughrea 1-1
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 2A Group
Kinvara 3-7 St Thomas 2-1
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 3B Group
Killimor 3-7 Ballinasloe 2-3
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 4 Cup
Loughrea 8-3 Craughwell GAA Club 2-2
