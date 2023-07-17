Galway GAA Results

Under 12 Football League Group 1

Corofin 3-8 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-8

Caherlistrane 4-3 Tuam Stars 1-9



Under 12 Football League Group 2

Loughrea Gaelic Football 0-5 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-4

Oranmore-Maree 3-7 Claregalway 1-7

Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-6 Moycullen 3-3



Under 12 Football League Group 3

Oranmore-Maree 7-11 Craughwell GAA Club 1-2

Barna 8-3 Claregalway 4-12



Under 12 Football League Group 5

Ballinasloe 3-10 Monivea-Abbey 4-3

Dunmore MacHales 6-12 Kilconly 0-2



Under 12 Football League Group 6

Salthill-Knocknacarra 8-6 Barna 0-1

Moycullen 5-7 St. James 1-7

Oranmore-Maree 3-8 Claregalway 2-10



Under 12 Football League Group 7

Corofin 2-8 St Gabriel’s 3-5



Under 12 Football League Group 8

An Spideál 5-5 Oughterard 4-6



Under 12 Football League Group 9

Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-8 Claregalway 3-3

Oranmore-Maree 10-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-4



Under 12 Football League Group 11

An Spideál 3-7 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 0-4

Loughrea Gaelic Football 3-2 Corofin 0-5



U-15 Football Division 1

Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-10 Headford 2-3



U-15 Football Division 2 North

Gaeil na Gaillimhe 7-0 Dunmore MacHales 2-13



U-15 Football Division 2 West

An Cheathrú Rua 1-13 Oranmore-Maree 2-6



U-15 Football Division 4 B

Monivea-Abbey 6-9 Killannin 3-9



Junior B Hurling Championship Gp1

Killimordaly 2-28 Clarinbridge 4-14



OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North

Annaghdown 1-11 Caherlistrane 0-11

Mountbellew/Moylough 2-8 Corofin 0-13



OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West

Moycullen 2-13 Barna 1-10



Junior C Hurling Championship Gp1

Kilconieron 5-14 Kinvara 2-20



OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship

(West Semi Final), Oughterard 2-17 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 0-7

(West Semi Final), Claregalway 3-11 St Michael’s 1-5

(North Semi Final), Kilconly 2-7 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-10



OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship

(West Semi Final), Gaeil na Gaillimhe 3-11 Oranmore-Maree 3-9



OCC Construction Junior C Football League-Shield

(West Semi Final), Barna 2-17 An Cheathrú Rua 4-7

(North Semi Final), Kiltormer 1-9 Tuam Stars 0-5

(North Semi Final), Menlough 2-16 Caltra 2-11



OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship

(West Final), Moycullen 0-11 St. Patricks 0-10

(North Final), St Brendan’s 1-10 Killererin 0-11



OCC Construction Junior D Football League/Shield

Kilconly 2-12 Corofin 2-7

St Gabriel’s 2-10 Milltown 0-3

An Spideál 6-12 Oughterard 1-7



Cahill Cup Play Offs

(Final), Monivea-Abbey 1-18 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-12



Sweeney Oil U19 B West Football Championship

St Michael’s 4-4 Micheál Breathnach 2-2



Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1

Castlegar 4-18 Turloughmore 1-12

Clarinbridge 4-25 Loughrea 2-15

Oranmore-Maree 2-23 Craughwell GAA Club 0-15



Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2

Kilconieron 6-24 Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 0-10

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-20 Mullagh/Kiltormer 0-7

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 2-16 Sarsfields 2-10



Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1

Carnmore 0-17 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-8

Gort 2-15 Ballygar 4-9

Ardrahan 5-21 St Thomas 2-14



Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2

Kinvara 4-16 Ballinderreen 2-14

Annaghdown 0-0 Michael Cusacks 0-0

Portumna 2-9 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-11



Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1

Killimordaly 5-18 Micheál Breathnach 0-13

Four Roads 8-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-13



Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-17 Liam Mellows 1-15

Kilnadeema-Leitrim W/O Cois Fharraige



Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 3

Padraig Pearses 3-23 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13

Cappataggle 2-23 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15



Sweeney Oil U17 C West Championship

St. Patricks 5-14 Oughterard 1-11



Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 1 Cup

Craughwell GAA Club 2-7 Loughrea 1-1



Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 2A Group

Kinvara 3-7 St Thomas 2-1



Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 3B Group

Killimor 3-7 Ballinasloe 2-3



Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 4 Cup

Loughrea 8-3 Craughwell GAA Club 2-2