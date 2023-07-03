Galway GAA Results

Under 12 Football League Group 1
Headford 6-13 Caherlistrane 1-2
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Oranmore-Maree 2-8 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-4
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Craughwell GAA Club 3-5 Claregalway 1-6
St. James 8-15 Barna 0-6
Under 12 Football League Group 4
St Michael’s 2-8 An Cheathrú Rua 2-3
Under 12 Football League Group 5
Monivea-Abbey 7-6 Dunmore MacHales 1-3
St Brendan’s 8-12 Ballinasloe 3-8
Under 12 Football League Group 6
Moycullen 4-9 Barna 4-3
Under 12 Football League Group 7
Kinvara 3-10 Milltown 0-4
Corofin 7-6 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-9
Under 12 Football League Group 8
Oughterard 6-13 Moycullen 1-3
An Spidéal 6-15 Renvyle 4-6
Under 12 Football League Group 9
Claregalway 13-9 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-0
Under 12 Football League Group 11
Corofin 5-5 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 0-1
An Spidéal 6-3 Michéal Breathnach 4-9
U-13 Football Division 1
St. James 6-12 Claregalway 1-4
Corofin 1-10 Oranmore-Maree 2-6
U-13 Football Division 2 North
Gaeil na Gaillimhe 3-13 Oranmore-Maree 3-3
Monivea-Abbey 3-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 2-0
Claregalway 1-7 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-4
St Brendan’s 4-14 Dunmore MacHales 1-7
U-13 Football Division 2 West
Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 8-9 An Cheathrú Rua 2-2
U-13 Football Division 3 North
Kinvara 5-7 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-3
Headford 2-15 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 3-8
U-13 Football Division 5
Monivea-Abbey 4-7 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 3-10
3 Dental Division 1 Football League Play Offs
Killannin W/O Annaghdown –
3 Dental Division 2 Football League Play Offs
(Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-94 Barna 0-6
(Relegation Final), An Cheathrú Rua 0-14 An Spidéal 0-11
3 Dental Division 3A Football League Play Offs
(Final), Oughterard 1-15 Corofin 0-8
3 Dental Division 3B Football League Play Offs
(Relegation), Clifden 2-12 Killererin 1-12
(Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-14 Williamstown 1-10
3 Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs
(Final), Caltra 1-14 Menlough 0-5
3 Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs
(Final), Annaghdown 3-14 Caherlistrane 2-15
3 Dental Division 4B Football League-Shield
(West Final), St. James 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 2-12
(North Final), Ballinasloe 2-15 Loughrea 1-14
Junior A Hurling Championship Gp3
Sarsfields 2-16 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-11
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – North (P1)
Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Oranmore-Maree 2-9
St Michael’s 4-14 Corofin 0-10
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – West (P1)
An Cheathrú Rua 2-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-13
Micheal Breathnach 0-13 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-9
Killannin 3-17 An Spidéal 0-11
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship North
Kinvara 4-9 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-9
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-7 Headford 1-11
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship West
Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-10 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 3-4
Clifden W/O Claregalway –
Junior D Hurling Championship Gp1
Kilbeacanty 2-24 Oranmore-Maree 0-10
Junior D Hurling Championship Gp2
Liam Mellows 3-12 Kiltormer 0-17
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship North
Caherlistrane 2-13 Tuam Stars 0-6
Kiltormer W/O Menlough –
OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship
(West Semi Final), St. Patricks 2-10 Renvyle 0-9
(West Semi Final), Moycullen 1-12 An Spidéal 0-6
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1
Carnmore 3-12 Ardrahan 2-9
Ballygar 3-22 St Thomas 1-11
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2
Rahoon-Newcastle 3-12 Kinvara 3-8
Portumna 2-14 Michael Cusacks 2-12
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1
Killimordaly 2-13 Four Roads 2-11
Sylane W/O Michéal Breathnach –
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1
Castlegar 1-15 Craughwell GAA Club 1-14
Loughrea 2-15 Turloughmore 1-12
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 4-13 Kilconieron 1-18
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship
Cortoon Shamrocks 4-16 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 1-10
Sweeney Oil U17 D Football Championship
Claregalway 1-10 Annaghdown 0-9