Galway GAA Results

Under 12 Football League Group 1

Headford 6-13 Caherlistrane 1-2

Under 12 Football League Group 2

Oranmore-Maree 2-8 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-4

Under 12 Football League Group 3

Craughwell GAA Club 3-5 Claregalway 1-6

St. James 8-15 Barna 0-6

Under 12 Football League Group 4

St Michael’s 2-8 An Cheathrú Rua 2-3

Under 12 Football League Group 5

Monivea-Abbey 7-6 Dunmore MacHales 1-3

St Brendan’s 8-12 Ballinasloe 3-8

Under 12 Football League Group 6

Moycullen 4-9 Barna 4-3

Under 12 Football League Group 7

Kinvara 3-10 Milltown 0-4

Corofin 7-6 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-9

Under 12 Football League Group 8

Oughterard 6-13 Moycullen 1-3

An Spidéal 6-15 Renvyle 4-6

Under 12 Football League Group 9

Claregalway 13-9 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-0

Under 12 Football League Group 11

Corofin 5-5 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 0-1

An Spidéal 6-3 Michéal Breathnach 4-9

U-13 Football Division 1

St. James 6-12 Claregalway 1-4

Corofin 1-10 Oranmore-Maree 2-6

U-13 Football Division 2 North

Gaeil na Gaillimhe 3-13 Oranmore-Maree 3-3

Monivea-Abbey 3-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 2-0

Claregalway 1-7 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-4

St Brendan’s 4-14 Dunmore MacHales 1-7

U-13 Football Division 2 West

Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 8-9 An Cheathrú Rua 2-2

U-13 Football Division 3 North

Kinvara 5-7 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-3

Headford 2-15 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 3-8

U-13 Football Division 5

Monivea-Abbey 4-7 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 3-10

3 Dental Division 1 Football League Play Offs

Killannin W/O Annaghdown –

3 Dental Division 2 Football League Play Offs

(Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-94 Barna 0-6

(Relegation Final), An Cheathrú Rua 0-14 An Spidéal 0-11

3 Dental Division 3A Football League Play Offs

(Final), Oughterard 1-15 Corofin 0-8

3 Dental Division 3B Football League Play Offs

(Relegation), Clifden 2-12 Killererin 1-12

(Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-14 Williamstown 1-10

3 Dental Division 4A Football League Play Offs

(Final), Caltra 1-14 Menlough 0-5

3 Dental Division 4B Football League Play Offs

(Final), Annaghdown 3-14 Caherlistrane 2-15

3 Dental Division 4B Football League-Shield

(West Final), St. James 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 2-12

(North Final), Ballinasloe 2-15 Loughrea 1-14

Junior A Hurling Championship Gp3

Sarsfields 2-16 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-11

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – North (P1)

Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Oranmore-Maree 2-9

St Michael’s 4-14 Corofin 0-10

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – West (P1)

An Cheathrú Rua 2-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-13

Micheal Breathnach 0-13 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-9

Killannin 3-17 An Spidéal 0-11

OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship North

Kinvara 4-9 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-9

Mountbellew/Moylough 3-7 Headford 1-11

OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship West

Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-10 Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 3-4

Clifden W/O Claregalway –

Junior D Hurling Championship Gp1

Kilbeacanty 2-24 Oranmore-Maree 0-10

Junior D Hurling Championship Gp2

Liam Mellows 3-12 Kiltormer 0-17

OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship North

Caherlistrane 2-13 Tuam Stars 0-6

Kiltormer W/O Menlough –

OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship

(West Semi Final), St. Patricks 2-10 Renvyle 0-9

(West Semi Final), Moycullen 1-12 An Spidéal 0-6

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1

Carnmore 3-12 Ardrahan 2-9

Ballygar 3-22 St Thomas 1-11

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2

Rahoon-Newcastle 3-12 Kinvara 3-8

Portumna 2-14 Michael Cusacks 2-12

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1

Killimordaly 2-13 Four Roads 2-11

Sylane W/O Michéal Breathnach –

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1

Castlegar 1-15 Craughwell GAA Club 1-14

Loughrea 2-15 Turloughmore 1-12

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 4-13 Kilconieron 1-18

Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship

Cortoon Shamrocks 4-16 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 1-10

Sweeney Oil U17 D Football Championship

Claregalway 1-10 Annaghdown 0-9

