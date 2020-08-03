Galway GAA Results

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 1
Barna 2-7 An Spideál 0-10
Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-13 St Michael’s 0-10
Senior Football Championship – Group 2
Moycullen 3-12 Micheál Breathnach 1-6
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-7 Annaghdown 0-8
Senior Football Championship – Group 3
Killannin 0-11 Claregalway 0-10
Caherlistrane 1-9 Tuam Stars 1-7
Senior Football Championship – Group 4A
Corofin 7-17 Oughterard 0-11
Intermediate Football Championship – Group A
Kilconly 2-10 Oranmore-Maree 0-16
Intermediate Football Championship – Group B
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 3-14 Killererin 0-7
Williamstown 1-15 St Gabriel’s 0-7
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1
Castlegar 3-12 Abbeyknockmoy 1-14
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1
Tommy Larkins 1-11 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-8
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2
Ardrahan 0-13 Craughwell GAA Club 0-11
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3
Clarinbridge 2-16 Liam Mellows 1-10
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3
Portumna 3-13 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-13
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 5
Turloughmore 3-16 Mullagh 3-10
Junior Championship North – Group A
St Brendan’s 0-12 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-8
Junior Championship West – Group B
An Fhairce – Clonbur 1-15 Renvyle 1-11
Under 16A1 Group 2
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 6-15 Loughrea 2-8
Sarsfields W/O Ballinderreen –
Under 16B Group 1
Mullagh/Kiltormer 3-21 Gort 3-4
Under 16B1 Group 2
Padraig Pearses 2-16 Four Roads 0-14
Under 16C1 Group
Craughwell GAA Club 4-8 Tuam 1-7
U-12 League Group 1
Caherlistrane 7-9 Corofin 1-2
Tuam Stars 2-10 Monivea-Abbey 2-1
U-12 League Group 2
Moycullen 5-8 Annaghdown 0-8
Barna 3-5 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-4
U-12 League Group 3
Killannin 9-2 St Michael’s 3-9
Oranmore-Maree 2-14 Micheál Breathnach 0-5
U-12 League Group 4
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 8-5 Kilconly 3-8
U-12 League Group 5
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 6-10 Craughwell GAA Club 3-7
Loughrea Gaelic Football 5-7 Kinvara 2-0
U-12 League Group 6
An Cheathrú Rua 1-10 Oughterard 2-6
St. James 2-10 Clifden 2-9
An Spideál 5-8 Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 3-13
U-12 League Group 7
St Gabriel’s 3-11 Northern Gaels 0-8
Caltra 2-11 St Brendan’s 0-5
U-12 League Group 8
Caherlistrane 9-8 An Cheathrú Rua 1-2
An Fhairce – Clonbur 12-4 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 4-4
U-12 League Group 10
Barna 2-3 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-3
Moycullen 5-8 Annaghdown 3-8
U-12 League Group 11
St Michael’s 3-9 Killannin 0-3
Micheál Breathnach 3-5 Oranmore-Maree 1-8
U-12 League Group 12
Loughrea Gaelic Football 9-13 Tuam Stars 2-1
Craughwell GAA Club 7-10 Corofin 0-2
U-12 League Group 9
Caherlistrane 6-10 Corofin 4-1
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-16 Headford 2-5
Tuam Stars 5-9 Monivea-Abbey 3-3
Under 12 Group 2
Sarsfields 2-10 Portumna 2-6
Loughrea 3-7 Gort 2-2
Kilconieron 12-13 Michael Cusacks 2-0
Under 12 Group 3
Tommy Larkins 4-6 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-4
St Thomas 1-6 Ballinderreen 0-5
Mullagh/Kiltormer 3-10 Liam Mellows 1-2
Padraig Pearses 2-3 Killimordaly 1-4
Under 12 Group 4
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-3 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-5
Under 12 Group 5
Abbeyknockmoy 4-12 Tuam 0-1
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 6-3 Annaghdown 1-3
Under 12 Group 10
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 5-2 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-3
Under 12 Group 6
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 4-8 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-0
Under 12 Group 8
Gort 3-2 Loughrea 3-0
Under 12 Group 9
Oranmore-Maree 4-2 Ballinderreen 1-3
Padraig Pearses 3-0 Killimordaly 2-1