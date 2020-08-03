Galway GAA Results

By
Sport GBFM
-

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 1

Barna 2-7 An Spideál 0-10

Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-13 St Michael’s 0-10

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 2

Moycullen 3-12 Micheál Breathnach 1-6

Mountbellew/Moylough 1-7 Annaghdown 0-8

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 3

Killannin 0-11 Claregalway 0-10

Caherlistrane 1-9 Tuam Stars 1-7

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 4A

Corofin 7-17 Oughterard 0-11

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group A

Kilconly 2-10 Oranmore-Maree 0-16

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship – Group B

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 3-14 Killererin 0-7

Williamstown 1-15 St Gabriel’s 0-7

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Castlegar 3-12 Abbeyknockmoy 1-14

Gullanes Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1

Tommy Larkins 1-11 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-8

Gullanes Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2

Ardrahan 0-13 Craughwell GAA Club 0-11

Gullanes Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3

Clarinbridge 2-16 Liam Mellows 1-10

Gullanes Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3

Portumna 3-13 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-13

Gullanes Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Group 5

Turloughmore 3-16 Mullagh 3-10

Junior Championship North – Group A

St Brendan’s 0-12 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-8

Junior Championship West – Group B

An Fhairce – Clonbur 1-15 Renvyle 1-11

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16A1 Group 2

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 6-15 Loughrea 2-8

Sarsfields W/O Ballinderreen –

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B Group 1

Mullagh/Kiltormer 3-21 Gort 3-4

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B1 Group 2

Padraig Pearses 2-16 Four Roads 0-14

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16C1 Group

Craughwell GAA Club 4-8 Tuam 1-7

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 1

Caherlistrane 7-9 Corofin 1-2

Tuam Stars 2-10 Monivea-Abbey 2-1

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 2

Moycullen 5-8 Annaghdown 0-8

Barna 3-5 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-4

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 3

Killannin 9-2 St Michael’s 3-9

Oranmore-Maree 2-14 Micheál Breathnach 0-5

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 4

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 8-5 Kilconly 3-8

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 5

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 6-10 Craughwell GAA Club 3-7

Loughrea Gaelic Football 5-7 Kinvara 2-0

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 6

An Cheathrú Rua 1-10 Oughterard 2-6

St. James 2-10 Clifden 2-9

An Spideál 5-8 Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 3-13

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 7

St Gabriel’s 3-11 Northern Gaels 0-8

Caltra 2-11 St Brendan’s 0-5

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 8

Caherlistrane 9-8 An Cheathrú Rua 1-2

An Fhairce – Clonbur 12-4 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 4-4

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 10

Barna 2-3 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-3

Moycullen 5-8 Annaghdown 3-8

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 11

St Michael’s 3-9 Killannin 0-3

Micheál Breathnach 3-5 Oranmore-Maree 1-8

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 12

Loughrea Gaelic Football 9-13 Tuam Stars 2-1

Craughwell GAA Club 7-10 Corofin 0-2

Peter Curran Electrical U-12 League Group 9

Caherlistrane 6-10 Corofin 4-1

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-16 Headford 2-5

Tuam Stars 5-9 Monivea-Abbey 3-3

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 2

Sarsfields 2-10 Portumna 2-6

Loughrea 3-7 Gort 2-2

Kilconieron 12-13 Michael Cusacks 2-0

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 3

Tommy Larkins 4-6 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-4

St Thomas 1-6 Ballinderreen 0-5

Mullagh/Kiltormer 3-10 Liam Mellows 1-2

Padraig Pearses 2-3 Killimordaly 1-4

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 4

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-3 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-5

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 5

Abbeyknockmoy 4-12 Tuam 0-1

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 6-3 Annaghdown 1-3

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 10

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 5-2 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-3

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 6

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 4-8 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-0

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 8

Gort 3-2 Loughrea 3-0

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 9

Oranmore-Maree 4-2 Ballinderreen 1-3

Padraig Pearses 3-0 Killimordaly 2-1

