Galway GAA Results

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1

Clarinbridge 0-24 Turloughmore 0-17

St Thomas 2-20 Killimordaly 1-14

Sarsfields 2-19 Castlegar 1-16

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2

Loughrea 1-22 Craughwell GAA Club 2-16

Cappataggle 4-26 Kilconieron 1-21

Tommy Larkins 1-23 Gort 1-21

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Oranmore-Maree 1-16 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-13

Moycullen Iománíocht 2-24 Beagh 3-15

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-22 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 3-17

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Liam Mellows 2-20 Mullagh 0-20

Padraig Pearses 0-18 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-13

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Ballinderreen 2-15 Sylane 1-18

Turloughmore 1-24 An Spideál 0-12

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-21 Carnmore 4-15

Craughwell GAA Club 2-20 Kilbeacanty 3-15

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Abbeyknockmoy 1-22 Castlegar 1-16

Killimor 3-17 Kiltormer 0-16

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

Rahoon-Newcastle 1-14 Annaghdown 1-10

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 2B

Sarsfields 2-6 Padraig Pearses 1-1

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 6B

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11-8 Turloughmore 0-0

OCC Construction Junior B Football League/Shield

(West Final), Clifden 1-16 An Cheathrú Rua 1-15

Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2

Cappataggle 3-23 Loughrea 0-10

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-18 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-6

Sarsfields 2-16 Liam Mellows 0-19

Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3

Ballygar 2-16 Micheál Breathnach 1-11

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 1-26 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-12

OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship

Mountbellew/Moylough 2-12 Williamstown 0-6

Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Turloughmore 1-14 Castlegar 2-9

Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3

Killimordaly 3-22 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-16

Ballinasloe W/O Rahoon-Newcastle –

Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4

Gort 1-16 Padraig Pearses 0-19

Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-19 Annaghdown 1-13

Mullagh 0-16 Abbeyknockmoy 0-10

Brooks Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1

Sylane W/O Carnmore –

U17 A North Championship

Claregalway 3-8 Tuam Stars 0-8

Annaghdown 5-10 Dunmore MacHales 3-13

U17 A West Championship

Killannin 2-15 St. James 2-11

U17 B North Championship – Group A

Mountbellew/Moylough 2-25 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 0-7

Caherlistrane 3-26 Ballinasloe 0-1

Monivea-Abbey 3-6 Claregalway 1-8

U17 B North Championship – Group B

Kinvara 5-10 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-4

Gaeil na Gaillimhe 5-6 Headford 3-5

U17 B West Championship

Oranmore-Maree 3-14 Clifden 3-11

St Michael’s 1-10 Barna 2-7

U17 C North Championship

St Brendan’s 6-13 St Gabriel’s 1-8

U17 C West Championship

Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-23 St. Patricks 4-7

