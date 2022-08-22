Galway GAA Results

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1
Clarinbridge 0-24 Turloughmore 0-17
St Thomas 2-20 Killimordaly 1-14
Sarsfields 2-19 Castlegar 1-16
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2
Loughrea 1-22 Craughwell GAA Club 2-16
Cappataggle 4-26 Kilconieron 1-21
Tommy Larkins 1-23 Gort 1-21
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 1-16 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-13
Moycullen Iománíocht 2-24 Beagh 3-15
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-22 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 3-17
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2
Liam Mellows 2-20 Mullagh 0-20
Padraig Pearses 0-18 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-13
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1
Ballinderreen 2-15 Sylane 1-18
Turloughmore 1-24 An Spideál 0-12
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2
Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-21 Carnmore 4-15
Craughwell GAA Club 2-20 Kilbeacanty 3-15
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3
Abbeyknockmoy 1-22 Castlegar 1-16
Killimor 3-17 Kiltormer 0-16
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4
Rahoon-Newcastle 1-14 Annaghdown 1-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 2B
Sarsfields 2-6 Padraig Pearses 1-1
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 6B
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11-8 Turloughmore 0-0
OCC Construction Junior B Football League/Shield
(West Final), Clifden 1-16 An Cheathrú Rua 1-15
Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2
Cappataggle 3-23 Loughrea 0-10
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-18 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-6
Sarsfields 2-16 Liam Mellows 0-19
Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3
Ballygar 2-16 Micheál Breathnach 1-11
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 1-26 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-12
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-12 Williamstown 0-6
Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2
Turloughmore 1-14 Castlegar 2-9
Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3
Killimordaly 3-22 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-16
Ballinasloe W/O Rahoon-Newcastle –
Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4
Gort 1-16 Padraig Pearses 0-19
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-19 Annaghdown 1-13
Mullagh 0-16 Abbeyknockmoy 0-10
Brooks Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1
Sylane W/O Carnmore –
U17 A North Championship
Claregalway 3-8 Tuam Stars 0-8
Annaghdown 5-10 Dunmore MacHales 3-13
U17 A West Championship
Killannin 2-15 St. James 2-11
U17 B North Championship – Group A
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-25 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 0-7
Caherlistrane 3-26 Ballinasloe 0-1
Monivea-Abbey 3-6 Claregalway 1-8
U17 B North Championship – Group B
Kinvara 5-10 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-4
Gaeil na Gaillimhe 5-6 Headford 3-5
U17 B West Championship
Oranmore-Maree 3-14 Clifden 3-11
St Michael’s 1-10 Barna 2-7
U17 C North Championship
St Brendan’s 6-13 St Gabriel’s 1-8
U17 C West Championship
Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-23 St. Patricks 4-7