Galway GAA Results

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Turloughmore 0-8 St Thomas 0-8
Castlegar 1-15 Liam Mellows 1-13
Tommy Larkins 2-25 Portumna 1-14
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-19 Gort 0-19
Loughrea 0-21 Sarsfields 0-11
Cappataggle 4-13 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-15
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 0-13 Pádraig Pearses 0-13
Beagh 1-15 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-13
Craughwell GAA Club 3-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-13
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Killimordaly 1-13 Ardrahan 0-9
Clarinbridge 1-17 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15
Mullagh 2-11 Ballinderreen 1-10
Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Moycullen 3-28 Sylane 2-16
Turloughmore 2-19 Kinvara 1-14
Kilconieron 2-19 Kilbeacanty 1-13
Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-16 Castlegar 1-7
Annaghdown 2-17 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-13
Killimor 1-17 An Spidéal 1-7
WERS Waste U-16 Football Under 16 Division 2 B Shield Final
Loughrea Gaelic Football W/O Clifden –
Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Final
Williamstown 2-11 Oileann Arann 0-13
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3 Championship Semi-Final
Caltra 3-14 Milltown 1-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 2 Cup Final
Kilconieron 6-5 Moycullen 1-7
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 2 Shield Final
Gort 0-10 Kinvara 1-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 3 Shield Final
Liam Mellows 3-7 Sylane 4-3
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 4 Cup Final
Ballygar 3-9 Pádraig Pearses 0-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 4 Shield Final
Bearna-Na Forbacha 1-6 Ballinderreen 0-1
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 7 Cup Final
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 5-6 Craughwell GAA Club 2-2
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 7 Shield Final
Oranmore-Maree 0-9 Clarinbridge 1-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Hurling Group 5 Shield Final
Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 3-5 Roscommon Gaels 3-2
Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Mícheál Breathnach 2-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-13
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Oranmore-Maree 0-17 Portumna 1-14
Gullanes Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship Pre-Lim Quarter Final
Turloughmore 2-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-10
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-8 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-6
Minor A Championship North Semi-Final
Northern Gaels 1-16 Claregalway 1-16
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group A
Annaghdown 4-15 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 0-12
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B
Loughrea W/O Headford –
Cortoon Shamrocks 2-16 Kilconly 2-12
Brooks Minor B1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 1-13 Ballinasloe 0-12