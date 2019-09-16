Galway GAA Results

By
Sport GBFM
-

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Turloughmore 0-8 St Thomas 0-8

Castlegar 1-15 Liam Mellows 1-13

Tommy Larkins 2-25 Portumna 1-14

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-19 Gort 0-19

Loughrea 0-21 Sarsfields 0-11

Cappataggle 4-13 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-15

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Oranmore-Maree 0-13 Pádraig Pearses 0-13

Beagh 1-15 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-13

Craughwell GAA Club 3-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-13

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Killimordaly 1-13 Ardrahan 0-9

Clarinbridge 1-17 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15

Mullagh 2-11 Ballinderreen 1-10

Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Moycullen 3-28 Sylane 2-16

Turloughmore 2-19 Kinvara 1-14

Kilconieron 2-19 Kilbeacanty 1-13

Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-16 Castlegar 1-7

Annaghdown 2-17 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-13

Killimor 1-17 An Spidéal 1-7

WERS Waste U-16 Football Under 16 Division 2 B Shield Final

Loughrea Gaelic Football W/O Clifden –

Claregalway Hotel Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Final

Williamstown 2-11 Oileann Arann 0-13

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3 Championship Semi-Final

Caltra 3-14 Milltown 1-5

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 2 Cup Final

Kilconieron 6-5 Moycullen 1-7

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 2 Shield Final

Gort 0-10 Kinvara 1-4

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 3 Shield Final

Liam Mellows 3-7 Sylane 4-3

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 4 Cup Final

Ballygar 3-9 Pádraig Pearses 0-5

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 4 Shield Final

Bearna-Na Forbacha 1-6 Ballinderreen 0-1

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 7 Cup Final

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 5-6 Craughwell GAA Club 2-2

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Group 7 Shield Final

Oranmore-Maree 0-9 Clarinbridge 1-4

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 12 Hurling Group 5 Shield Final

Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 3-5 Roscommon Gaels 3-2

Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Mícheál Breathnach 2-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-13

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Oranmore-Maree 0-17 Portumna 1-14

Gullanes Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship Pre-Lim Quarter Final

Turloughmore 2-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-10

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-8 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-6

Minor A Championship North Semi-Final

Northern Gaels 1-16 Claregalway 1-16

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group A

Annaghdown 4-15 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 0-12

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B

Loughrea W/O Headford –

Cortoon Shamrocks 2-16 Kilconly 2-12

Brooks Minor B1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 1-13 Ballinasloe 0-12

