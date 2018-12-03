Galway GAA Results
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2A Shield Semi-Final
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 1-10 Oughterard 1-8
Division 1 League
Annaghdown 1-10 Corofin 0-8
Division 2 League
Claregalway 3-11 Micheal Breathnach 1-10
Division 3 League Final
Kilconly 4-10 Oranmore-Maree 1-16
Division 4 League
An Fhairche – Clonbur 0-17 Clifden 0-12
Dunmore MacHales 2-9 Glenamaddy 0-6
Challoner Trophies 2017 U21 A Hurling Championship
Turloughmore 2-12 Clarinbridge 0-15
Liam Mellows 0-16 Loughrea 0-15
Challoner Trophies U21 A Hurling Championship
St Mary’s GAA Athenry W/O Craughwell
Challoner Trophies U21A1 Hurling Championship
St Thomas W/O Oranmore-Maree
Challoner Trophies U21B Hurling Championship Group 4
Pádraig Pearses 0-16 Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 1-11
Challoner Trophies U21B1 Hurling Championship
Ahascragh/Fohenagh W/O Cois Fharraige
Carnmore 5-15 Rahoon-Newcastle 2-23
Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League Semi-Final
Sarsfields 0-13 Ballinderreen 1-6