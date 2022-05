Galway GAA Results (29th May 2022)

U12 Football League Group 1

Sun, 29 May, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James 1-7 Loughrea Gaelic Football 2-4

U12 Football League Group 2

Sun, 29 May, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Caherlistrane 3-8 Tuam Stars 2-10

U12 Football League Group 09

Sun, 29 May, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars 0-0 St. Patricks 0-0

U13 Football Championship Division 1

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree 1-10 Mchel Breathnach 1-6

U13 Football Championship Division 3 North

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football 6-12 Padraig Pearses 1-5

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), St Brendan’s 6-6 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 2-10

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels 6-7 Caltra 2-8

U13 Football Championship Division 4

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Kinvara 4-8 Tuam Stars 2-7

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks 8-8 Monivea-Abbey 0-6

3Dental Division 2 Football League

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Barna, (Round 7), Oilein rann 3-6 Barna 1-10

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen 2-16 Caherlistrane 2-4

3Dental Division 3A Football League

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree 3-15 Mchel Breathnach 1-7

3Dental Division 4B Football League

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 6), Renvyle W/O Barna –

Kevin Burke Tyres Division 2 Hurling League Knock out

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Castlegar 1-18 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-17

Kevin Burke Tyres Division 3 Hurling League

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Sylane, (Semi-Final), Moycullen Iomnocht 4-20 Sylane 0-24

Kevin Burke Tyres Division 3 Hurling League Group C

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge 3-22 An Spidal 0-21

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 13 C Group

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy 0-0 Tuam 0-0

OCC Construction Junior A Championship West

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh 1-10 St Michael’s 0-11

OCC Construction Junior B Championship North

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales 2-10 Headford 1-5

OCC Construction Junior B Championship West

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden 0-16 Killannin 1-8

Fri, 27 May, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna Cashel GAA 6-9 Fr Griffins/ire g 3-9

U19 B Football League

Sat, 28 May, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 1-7 Kilconly 1-6

Sun, 29 May, Venue: An Spideal, (West Final), Mchel Breathnach 2-12 Oughterard 2-11