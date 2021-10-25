Galway GAA Results (24th October 2021)

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation ), Ballinderreen 2-7 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-7
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter-Final), Gort 0-19 Cappataggle 0-18
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter-Final), Clarinbridge 1-17 Tommy Larkins 1-12
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), Craughwell GAA Club 0-27 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-9
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), St. Thomas 3-29 Kilconieron 1-9
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: New Inn, (Quarter-Final), Killimor 0-24 Sylane 1-20
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter-Final), Moycullen Iomnocht 3-20 Carnmore 2-11
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation Semi-Final), Kilbeacanty 0-9 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-8
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle 2-24 Abbeyknockmoy 0-8
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter-Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-17 Kinvara 0-15
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Gort, (Relegation Semi-Final), Kiltormer 0-17 An Spidal 1-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi-Final), Liam Mellows 1-13 Ballygar 1-12
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), Craughwell GAA Club 2-9 Sarsfields 0-14
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout
Fri, 22 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Cappataggle 2-12 Sarsfields 1-5
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football Championship
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Dunmore MacHales 1-6 Claregalway 0-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter-Final), Ardrahan 3-15 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-3
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Quarter-Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-14 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-7
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter-Final), Killimor 1-21 Ballygar 1-14
Sun, 24 Oct, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-24 Castlegar 0-11
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football Championship
Fri, 22 Oct, Venue: Killannin, (West Final ), Killannin 2-9 Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 0-8
Sweeney Oil U17 C Football Championship
Sat, 23 Oct, Venue: Moycullen, (Co. Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 6-10 Caltra 3-10