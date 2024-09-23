Galway Bay FM

23 September 2024

Galway GAA Results

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Prelim Quarter Finals

Dunmore MacHales 0-13 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-9

Oughterard 3-14 Milltown 3-11

Tuam Stars 2-12 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-10

Killannin 2-13 St James 1-12

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Prelim Quarter Finals

Clarinbridge 3-22 Ardrahan 0-18

Castlegar 2-25 Kilconieron 0-13

Cappataggle 3-27 Killimordaly 2-15

Relegation Semi-Finals

Oranmore-Maree 3-25 Gort 0-14

Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 0-23 Mullagh 2-16

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Portumna 3-20 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 2-20

Relegation Final  

Beagh 1-19 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-19

Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Championship Prelim Quarter Finals

Rahoon-Newcastle 4-25 Clarinbridge 0-17

Turloughmore 2-15 Ballygar 1-13

Sylane 1-18 Abbeyknockmoy 0-18

Relegation Semi-Finals

Annaghdown 3-17 Kiltormer 1-12

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 0-17 Kilbeacanty 0-7

Ask Acorn Junior 1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Bearna-Na Forbacha 3-15 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13

 

Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-10 An Spidéal 0-14

Sarsfields 4-24 Mchel Breathnach 2-15

St Thomas 0-21 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-9

Relegation

Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-12 Tommy Larkins 1-7

 

Ask Acorn Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Castlegar 2-16 Turloughmore 1-16

Ask Acorn Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Carnmore 1-23 Kilconieron 1-12

Craughwell GAA Club 1-20 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-13

Ask Acorn Junior D Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Kiltormer 3-15 Turloughmore 0-13

Ask Acorn Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Ballygar 2-16 Castlegar 2-15

 

Ask Acorn Junior F Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-19 Sarsfields 0-11

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-14 Ballinasloe 1-12

Kinvara 3-14 Mchel Breathnach 2-7

Sweeney Oil U17 A Football Championship

Moycullen 3-7 Dunmore MacHales 2-6

Oranmore-Maree 5-15 Barna 2-3

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-9 Tuam Stars 1-6

Claregalway 4-11 Corofin 1-12

Sweeney Oil U17 B Football Championship

(West Final), An Cheathrú Rua 2-13 St. James 2-8

(North Final), Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Caherlistrane 0-10

(Shield Semi Final), Annaghdown 1-15 Michéal Breathnach 0-10

(Shield Semi Final), Claregalway 2-20 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-14

 

Sweeney Oil U17 C Football Championship

(North Quarter Final), Kilconly 1-11 Milltown 1-7

(North Quarter Final), Northern Gaels 1-13 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-10

(West Final), An Spidéal 2-8 Killannin 3-4

 

Sweeney Oil U17 D Football Championship Final

Claregalway 1-15 Barna 2-6

