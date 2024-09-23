23 September 2024
Galway GAA Results
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Prelim Quarter Finals
Dunmore MacHales 0-13 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-9
Oughterard 3-14 Milltown 3-11
Tuam Stars 2-12 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-10
Killannin 2-13 St James 1-12
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Prelim Quarter Finals
Clarinbridge 3-22 Ardrahan 0-18
Castlegar 2-25 Kilconieron 0-13
Cappataggle 3-27 Killimordaly 2-15
Relegation Semi-Finals
Oranmore-Maree 3-25 Gort 0-14
Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 0-23 Mullagh 2-16
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Portumna 3-20 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 2-20
Relegation Final
Beagh 1-19 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-19
Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Championship Prelim Quarter Finals
Rahoon-Newcastle 4-25 Clarinbridge 0-17
Turloughmore 2-15 Ballygar 1-13
Sylane 1-18 Abbeyknockmoy 0-18
Relegation Semi-Finals
Annaghdown 3-17 Kiltormer 1-12
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 0-17 Kilbeacanty 0-7
Ask Acorn Junior 1 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Bearna-Na Forbacha 3-15 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13
Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 4-10 An Spidéal 0-14
Sarsfields 4-24 Mchel Breathnach 2-15
St Thomas 0-21 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-9
Relegation
Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-12 Tommy Larkins 1-7
Ask Acorn Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Castlegar 2-16 Turloughmore 1-16
Ask Acorn Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Carnmore 1-23 Kilconieron 1-12
Craughwell GAA Club 1-20 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-13
Ask Acorn Junior D Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Kiltormer 3-15 Turloughmore 0-13
Ask Acorn Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Ballygar 2-16 Castlegar 2-15
Ask Acorn Junior F Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-19 Sarsfields 0-11
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-14 Ballinasloe 1-12
Kinvara 3-14 Mchel Breathnach 2-7
Sweeney Oil U17 A Football Championship
Moycullen 3-7 Dunmore MacHales 2-6
Oranmore-Maree 5-15 Barna 2-3
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-9 Tuam Stars 1-6
Claregalway 4-11 Corofin 1-12
Sweeney Oil U17 B Football Championship
(West Final), An Cheathrú Rua 2-13 St. James 2-8
(North Final), Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Caherlistrane 0-10
(Shield Semi Final), Annaghdown 1-15 Michéal Breathnach 0-10
(Shield Semi Final), Claregalway 2-20 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-14
Sweeney Oil U17 C Football Championship
(North Quarter Final), Kilconly 1-11 Milltown 1-7
(North Quarter Final), Northern Gaels 1-13 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-10
(West Final), An Spidéal 2-8 Killannin 3-4
Sweeney Oil U17 D Football Championship Final
Claregalway 1-15 Barna 2-6