19 August 2024
Galway GAA Results
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1
Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-15 Caherlistrane 0-12
Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-7
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2
St. James 0-10 Monivea-Abbey 1-7
Moycullen 3-7 Dunmore MacHales 1-12
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3
Corofin 0-12 Oughterard 0-8
Claregalway 1-12 Tuam Stars 1-11
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 4
Milltown 1-13 Killannin 0-11
Annaghdown 1-12 Barna 0-13
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1
Clifden 1-13 St Brendan’s 0-8
Kilconly 1-12 Oileáin Arann 0-7
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2
St Gabriel’s 0-10 An Spidéal 0-9
Corofin 2-13 Williamstown 0-5
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3
Oranmore-Maree 2-16 St Michael’s 0-19
Glenamaddy 3-9 Menlough 1-9
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4
Cortoon Shamrocks 3-9 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-14
Caltra 2-13 Mchel Breathnach 0-12
OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship – North
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-9 Killererin 0-9
Headford 2-13 Ballinasloe 0-13
OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship – West
Cárna-Caiseal 3-19 Renvyle 3-9
An Cheathrú Rua 3-8 Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 1-10
OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-8 Tuam Stars 0-13
Annaghdown 0-10 Corofin 1-7
OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West
St Michael’s 3-10 Moycullen 0-12
Claregalway 2-11 Barna 1-9
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – North (P2)
Glinsk 1-18 Loughrea Gaelic Football 1-7
Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Oranmore-Maree 0-10
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship Final
Kilconly 2-15 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-10
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship Final
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-10 Gaeil na Gaillimhe 0-4
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1
Craughwell GAA Club 1-19 Ardrahan 1-14
Turloughmore 2-17 Clarinbridge 1-9
Oranmore-Maree 1-22 Sarsfields 0-12
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 5-18 Castlegar 1-12
Loughrea 3-16 Carnmore 1-20
Kilconieron 10-21 Ballygar 2-12
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1
Portumna 4-19 Rahoon-Newcastle 2-15
Killimordaly 3-21 Mullagh/Kiltormer 1-15
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2
Michael Cusacks 3-19 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-19
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 3-21 Gort 1-12
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1
Annaghdown 9-10 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-9
Liam Mellows 4-17 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 3-16
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2
Fr Joe Walsh’s 2-19 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-7
Four Roads 3-20 Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 4-17
Padraig Pearses 0-18 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-13
Brooks Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship
Abbeyknockmoy 4-16 Sylane 3-6