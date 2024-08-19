Galway Bay FM

19 August 2024

Galway GAA Results

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1

Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-15 Caherlistrane 0-12

Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-7

 

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2

St. James 0-10 Monivea-Abbey 1-7

Moycullen 3-7 Dunmore MacHales 1-12

 

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3

Corofin 0-12 Oughterard 0-8

Claregalway 1-12 Tuam Stars 1-11

 

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 4

Milltown 1-13 Killannin 0-11

Annaghdown 1-12 Barna 0-13

 

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1

Clifden 1-13 St Brendan’s 0-8

Kilconly 1-12 Oileáin Arann 0-7

 

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2

St Gabriel’s 0-10 An Spidéal 0-9

Corofin 2-13 Williamstown 0-5

 

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3

Oranmore-Maree 2-16 St Michael’s 0-19

Glenamaddy 3-9 Menlough 1-9

 

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4

Cortoon Shamrocks 3-9 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-14

Caltra 2-13 Mchel Breathnach 0-12

 

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship – North

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-9 Killererin 0-9

Headford 2-13 Ballinasloe 0-13

 

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship – West

Cárna-Caiseal 3-19 Renvyle 3-9

An Cheathrú Rua 3-8 Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 1-10

 

OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North

Mountbellew/Moylough 2-8 Tuam Stars 0-13

Annaghdown 0-10 Corofin 1-7

 

OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West

St Michael’s 3-10 Moycullen 0-12

Claregalway 2-11 Barna 1-9

 

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – North (P2)

Glinsk 1-18 Loughrea Gaelic Football 1-7

Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Oranmore-Maree 0-10

 

OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship Final

Kilconly 2-15 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-10

 

OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship Final

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-10 Gaeil na Gaillimhe 0-4

 

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1

Craughwell GAA Club 1-19 Ardrahan 1-14

Turloughmore 2-17 Clarinbridge 1-9

Oranmore-Maree 1-22 Sarsfields 0-12

 

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2

St Mary’s GAA Athenry 5-18 Castlegar 1-12

Loughrea 3-16 Carnmore 1-20

Kilconieron 10-21 Ballygar 2-12

 

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1

Portumna 4-19 Rahoon-Newcastle 2-15

Killimordaly 3-21 Mullagh/Kiltormer 1-15

 

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2

Michael Cusacks 3-19 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-19

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 3-21 Gort 1-12

 

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1

Annaghdown 9-10 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-9

Liam Mellows 4-17 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 3-16

 

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2

Fr Joe Walsh’s 2-19 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-7

Four Roads 3-20 Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 4-17

Padraig Pearses 0-18 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-13

 

Brooks Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship

Abbeyknockmoy 4-16 Sylane 3-6

