5 August 2024

Galway GAA Results

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship – West
Renvyle 1-11 Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 1-10

OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West
St Michael’s 3-17 Barna 2-11

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – North (P1)
Monivea-Abbey 4-17 Corofin 1-6
Oranmore-Maree 4-15 Caherlistrane 5-9
Dunmore MacHales 4-15 Caltra 1-8

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – West (P1)
Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-18 Oughterard 1-12
St. James 2-16 An Spidéal 1-6

OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship North Final
Kilconly 0-15 Kinvara 2-8

OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship West Final
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-12 Annaghdown 0-11

OCC Construction Junior B Football League-Shield North Final
Cortoon Shamrocks 3-10 Headford 1-8

OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship North Final
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-5 Dunmore MacHales 0-4

OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship West Final
Gaeil na Gaillimhe 4-13 Oranmore-Maree 1-18

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1
Sarsfields 0-19 Craughwell GAA Club 2-12
Oranmore-Maree 0-18 Turloughmore 3-6
Ardrahan 1-13 Clarinbridge 1-8

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2
Castlegar 2-16 Ballygar 0-11
Kilconieron 1-17 Loughrea 0-13
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-16 Carnmore 1-13

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1
Portumna 1-18 Kinvara 1-18
Rahoon-Newcastle 1-20 Killimordaly 3-12

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-15 Tommy Larkins 0-11
Gort 4-11 Michael Cusacks 1-13

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1
St Thomas 3-17 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-12
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-11 Liam Mellows 1-11

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2
Fr Joe Walsh’s 7-19 Four Roads 0-5
Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-13 Padraig Pearses 1-13

Brooks Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship
Ballinderreen 2-10 Abbeyknockmoy 0-13
Sylane 4-10 Michéal Breathnach 0-15

Sweeney Oil U17 D Football Championship
Salthill-Knocknacarra W/O Headford –

U15 Division 2B Championship Semi-Final FBD Insurance Semi-Final
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-6 Oughterard 2-5

