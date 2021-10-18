Galway GAA Results (17th October 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough 4-12 Annaghdown 2-13
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Corofin 1-12 Milltown 0-8
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Killannin 1-11 Oughterard 1-8
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Moycullen 0-16 Tuam Stars 1-12
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Prelim 1/4 Final), Clarinbridge 1-10 Loughrea 1-7
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Oilein rann 0-18 Oranmore-Maree 1-9
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 1-12 Killererin 1-8
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Dunmore MacHales 3-9 Glenamaddy 1-13
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter Final), St Brendan’s 0-14 Mchel Breathnach 0-13
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter Final), Corofin 1-8 Menlough 0-8
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Milltown, (Quarter Final), Kilconly 1-13 Williamstown 0-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Skehana, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields 1-13 Padraig Pearses 0-13
Division 5 League
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Ballinasloe, (North Final), Caltra 3-13 Ballinasloe 1-7
Keogh Accountancy Junior Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: The Priarie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra 4-10 Renvyle 2-6
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Moycullen, (West Semi Final), Moycullen 3-8 Barna 3-7
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough 0-13 Caherlistrane 1-9
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Athenry, (North Semi Final), Claregalway 0-9 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-4
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Mervue, (Relegation Play Off ), St. James 8-5 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-5
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Football League/Shield
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Final), Glinsk 1-11 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-4
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Football Championship
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-14 Corofin 2-7
Brooks Minor (U17) B Knockout
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Carnmore 0-19 Ballinderreen 0-14
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Clonbur, (Co. Final), St Michael’s 2-6 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-9
Sweeney Oil U17 A Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: The Priarie, (Co. Semi Final), Corofin 2-9 Moycullen 2-6