3 June 2024
Galway GAA Results
FBD Insurance U13 Division 1
Annaghdown 3-7 Caherlistrane 0-9
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-8 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-5
FBD Insurance U13 Division 2 North
St. James 8-15 St Brendan’s 3-11
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-17 Dunmore MacHales 3-8
FBD Insurance U13 Division 2 West
St Michael’s 2-9 Killannin 2-8
An Cheathrú Rua 3-6 An Spidéal 0-8
FBD Insurance U13 Division 3 North
St Gabriel’s 3-15 Caltra 2-5
Headford 6-11 Milltown 1-8
Corofin 3-7 Ballinasloe 0-6
Northern Gaels 4-7 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-11
FBD Insurance U13 Division 3 West
Moycullen 6-14 St. James 4-4
Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 4-8 Oughterard 4-8
FBD Insurance U13 Division 4 North
Tuam Stars 3-12 Menlough 2-4
Kilconly 4-6 Monivea-Abbey 1-4
Claregalway 3-15 Annaghdown 3-5
FBD Insurance U13 Division 4 West
Claregalway 6-12 Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 3-1
Killannin 7-9 An Spidéal 3-4
Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-11 Renvyle 2-9
FBD Insurance U13 Division 5
Cortoon Shamrocks 2-8 Claregalway 0-4
Oranmore-Maree 5-4 Corofin 2-5
Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 2-8 Caltra 2-8
Moycullen 10-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-5
FBD Insurance FBD U15 Division 4 West Football 2024
Barna 5-10 Renvyle 4-7
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging U13 A Group
Michael Cusacks 1-11 Loughrea 2-3
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Group
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 3-15 Padraig Pearses 3-9
Fr Joe Walsh’s 1-22 Moycullen 2-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B1 Group
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-14 St Thomas 1-10
FBD Insurance U16 Football League Group 2B
An Cheathrú Rua 2-11 Oranmore-Maree 0-11
FBD Insurance U16 Football League Group 3A
St James 2-11 Oughterard 1-11
FBD Insurance U16 Football League Group 5A
St Gabriel’s 9-12 Oranmore-Maree 1-9
Tuam Stars 4-8 Corofin 3-3
3 Dental Division 4B Football League – West
St Michael’s 0-14 Renvyle 1-9
Moycullen 0-14 Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 1-11
JFW Renewables Division 1 Hurling League Group 1
Clarinbridge 4-23 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-14
Turloughmore 2-22 Killimordaly 1-17
JFW Renewables Division 1 Hurling League Group 2
Oranmore-Maree 0-21 Loughrea 0-19
St Thomas 3-23 Ardrahan 1-18
Sarsfields 3-20 Cappataggle 1-20
JFW Renewables Division 2 Hurling League Group 1
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-22 Craughwell GAA Club 1-19
Gort 0-23 Ballygar 1-17
Kilconieron 1-21 Ballinderreen 3-12
JFW Renewables Division 2 Hurling League Group 2
Tommy Larkins 1-24 Liam Mellows 4-15
JFW Renewables Division 3 Hurling League Group 1
Clarinbridge 3-16 Mullagh 2-12
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 2-16 Abbeyknockmoy 0-16
JFW Renewables Division 3 Hurling League Group 2
Turloughmore 1-16 Padraig Pearses 0-19
Annaghdown W/O Pádraig Pearses –
JFW Renewables Division 3 Hurling League Group 3
Kinvara 1-21 Carnmore 1-12