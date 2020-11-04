Galway GAA Release Statement Expressing Sympathy With Sligo GAA

The Galway county board have expressed their sympathy with Sligo, after the Yeats county were forced to give a walkover in this Saturday’s Connacht semi-final.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the Sligo panel has seen them unable to field a team, due to significant numbers being deemed close contacts.

Sligo’s county board say the players and management are “extremely upset” by the events, while Galway have said it is “disappointing for everybody involved”.

In a statement that was released this afternoon from Chairman of the County Board Pat Kearney, it said….

“It’s hugely disappointing for everybody involved but we’re living in unprecedented times. We’ve been in contact with Sligo GAA over the last two days and would like to wish them all the very best. The Galway Senior Football team will continue with their training this week with all their focus now on the Connacht SF Final on Sunday week.

It concluded by saying that Galway GAA will be making no further comment on this matter.

In a statement released last night, The Sligo County Board said that took the as they said “Tough decision” due to unforeseen Circumstances.

Their Statement, released last night, said…

“Sligo GAA have taken the tough decision to withdraw from this weekend’s Connacht SFC semi-final versus Galway.Paul Taylor and his management team along with the panel of 32 players have been working together since September.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances of players testing positive for Covid-19 and other players deemed as close contacts, makes it impossible for Sligo to fulfil the fixture.The county board executive along with the players and management are extremely upset at having to make this decision.

“The players themselves are hugely disappointed at not having the option of a re-fixture and feel the outcome has been forced on them, whilst understanding that in these unusual times it is not possible to take part this coming weekend.

“All affected by Covid-19 findings are following the requisite HSE guidelines and we are glad to report doing well at this time.Sligo GAA have informed GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA of this regrettable but correct decision.”

Galway will face the winners of Roscommon and Mayo in the Connacht Senior Football Final on Sunday the 15th of November.