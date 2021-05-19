Galway GAA release key dates for completion of 2020 Championships and 2021 leagues and championships

print

Galway GAA have released dates for club hurling in 2021 that includes the completion of 2020 competitions and details of the 2021 season.

Regarding 2020, the relegation final featuring Kilnadeema/Leitrim and Kinvara will be played once Galway’s involvement in the championship is over. The Intermediate County Final between Moycullen and Kilconieron will be played in the weekend of the 14th and 15th of August in time for the 2021 Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships that are scheduled to begin on the weekend of the 11th and 12th of August. The draws for which will take place in early August with the structure for the senior championship the same as last year.

Dates to note for the completion of the 2020 season

Junior A – Semi-Final on June 6th with final on June 26th or July 3rd/4th depending on participants

Junior B – Semi-final on weekend of June 19th/20th with the final on weekend of July 3rd/4th

Junior C Final – Weekend of June 19th/20th

Junior C1 – Resumes June 9th

Minor A Championship – Quarter Finals June 26th, Semi-Finals July 17th. Final July 24th

Minor B and N1 Finals – Weekend July 3rd/4th

Regarding the 2021 Season:

Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships – Weekend September 11th/12th

Junior A Championship – July 7th

Junior B, C and C1 Championships – Weekend July 17th/18th

Divisional Leagues – June 7th and weekend 19th/20th. Weekend July 3rd/4th, 18th and 19th and weekend August 14th and 15th with finals on August 29th.

Junior 1 League – June 7th. Weekend June 19th and 20th and July 4th.

U20 – July 28th and all following Wednesdays on hurling weeks.