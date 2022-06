The Galway GAA Hurling Committee have released their Hurling Championship Fixtures masterplan for 2022.

The opening dates for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Hurling Championships are as follows.

The Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Championships will begin on the 24th of July, all Junior groups on the 25th of June, all U20 groups on the 29th of June and Minor on the 17th of July.

The Full list of provisional fixtures are…