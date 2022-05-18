Galway GAA prepares for biggest weekend of Gaelic Games so far this year

The build up has begun to one of the biggest weekends in Gaelic Games in the county for some time with no fewer than four Galway teams in action.

Galway conclude their Connacht Minor Football Championship round-robin schedule against Leitrim in Carrick on Shannon on Friday night at 7pm. The Tribesmen have a semi-final to look forward to the following week.

Then on Saturday, the Galway minor hurlers play the first of their games in the All-Ireland Championship when they host Clare in Kenny Park Athenry at 1pm.

That will be followed by a historic double header in Pearse Stadium starting with Galway beginning the defence of their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at home to Limerick throwing in at 3.30 followed by the Galway Senior Hurlers who can book their place in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final if they beat Dublin with that game throwing in at 6pm.

