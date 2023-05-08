Galway GAA Mourns The Passing Of 1956 All-Ireland Winner, Colonel Joe Young.

Galway GAA is mourning this morning a member of their legendary All-Ireland Winning team of 1956, Retired Colonel Joe Young, who passed away over the weekend.

Joe, who was originally from Donnycarney in Dublin, was based with the army in Renmore Barracks and was on the Galway team that won the 1956 All-Ireland title when they defeated Cork in the final.

Joe broke his collarbone in the final and was replaced by Aidan Swords.

Joe enlisted in the Defence Forces as a member of the 27 Cadet Class and was commissioned on 6th December 1954 into the Infantry Corps.

He spent his early years with An Céad Cathlán in Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Galway and, afterwards, in a wide variety of appointments throughout the Defence Forces.

Overseas Joe served as a Platoon Commander with the 36th Infantry Battalion in the Congo from December 1961 to May 1962.

On 16 July 1970, while serving with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation, he was one of a party of four Military Observers conducting a reconnaissance when they came under fire.

One observer was killed and another wounded. In a further incident, he sustained serious hand injuries in a landmine explosion that destroyed his UN vehicle and killed a fellow Military Observer.

He was Second in Command of 49 Infantry Battalion and Officer Commanding 57 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL in Lebanon.

Joe also served with the United Nations Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group.

An accomplished hurler, Joe won a Junior All-Ireland Hurling title with Dublin and also played with Galway.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (née Mullan) and daughters, Aisling, Karen, Shirine and Orla.

Reposing at the ‘Cillin’ within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna ( H91 A2T7) on Monday, from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m.. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12 noon. He will be laid to rest afterwards at ‘Realt na Mara’ cemetery in Furbo.