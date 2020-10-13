Galway GAA Mourns Passing Of Former Football Board Secretary John Power

The GAA community nationally this evening is mourning the loss of former Galway Football Board Secretary and Assistant Secretary of Galway GAA John Power who has passed away following a long illness.

John, from Ardmore in Co Waterford, played both Gaelic Football and Hurling with his native parish until joining An Garda Siochana, graduating from Templemore in 1965. John was based in Ennistymon in Co Clare in his early years before transferring to Galway in 1973 to join the newly formed Traffic Core. It was during his time in Clare where he met a Clare woman Breda Touhy at the Marquee in Whitegate in 1968 and just over two years later, they married in St Mary’s Church Feakle on the 7th of October 1970. John would commute to Galway in the early days of his posting but as a family they moved to Galway City in 1974 where they settled in Renmore. Their beloved daughter Michelle was born two years later in 1976.

While in Renmore, John was one of the founders of the legendary Renmore Panto when it was formed in 1979 and was also keenly involved with Renmore Badminton club but it was his love of the GAA that saw him gain a fine reputation as an administrator. First with Galway Inter-Firms in the early 1980’s, then on to secretary of the West Board before becoming PRO of Galway GAA which saw him regularly appear on Galway Bay FM as a contributor and also as the provider of results to RTE Radio One’s late night GAA results with Sean Óg O Ceallachain. So, if you were a GAA fan in Galway in the 80’s and early 90’s and wondered how RTE managed to have all the GAA results from the day, there is your answer.

John was a well-known referee at all grades from underage to senior and colleges and became secretary of the Football Board in 1994 and was secretary when that holy grail was finally reached in 1998 when Sam Maguire was brought across the Shannon for the first time since the heady days of the three in a row. The emotion felt by Galway football fans on that historic day in September will never be forgotten as Ray Silke lifted Sam after beating Kildare in the final. Galway would reach the final again in 2000 only to be beaten by Kerry but they returned in 2001 when Gary Fahey lifted Sam again in front of an ecstatic and packed Croke Park, John again was secretary.

His partnership with the late Pat Egan who was Chairman of the Football Board is well documented. They were certainly two peas in a pod during those incredible times as the excitement swept the county and demand for tickets understandably outweighed what was available and there is no doubt John had to use all his experience and guile as an administrator (and all his judgement as a Garda) to try and look after as many as possible.

It should also be noted that following those All-Ireland wins that as many schools and clubs as possible were visited in Galway (And beyond…It is believed that even Mayo got a visit) with Sam Maguire and warm welcomes at every turn.

John retired from the County Board in 2008 but remained in Gaelic Games administration as a referee’s assessor and as a member of the Connacht GAA Hearings committee until he became ill in 2014. His love for Gaelic Games however never diminished and he was a regular visitor to Tuam Stadium and Pearse Stadium whenever his health allowed with the apple of his eye, daughter Michelle, always by his side.

John is survived by wife Breda, Daughter Michelle, his brother Noel, Sister in law Assumpta, Niece Clodagh, Nephews Noel and Cillian, his extended family and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Ar Dheis de Go Raibh An Anim Dilis

The late John Power pictured with wife Breda after Galway’s win in the 1998 All-Ireland Senior Football Final