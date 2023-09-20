Galway GAA Fixtures – UPDATED

Wed 20 Sep

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Clonberne, (Cup Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V St Brendan’s 18:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Shield Final), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 20:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Quarter Final), Caherlistrane V Kilconly 18:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U20B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Thomas V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Under 12 Roinn 4 Cup, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Quarter Final 1), Loughrea V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Thu 21 Sep

Under 14 C1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Shield Final), Claregalway V Headford 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U-14 Football League Group B1, Venue: Cregg, (Group (B) Final), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Dara Murphy

U14 A SHIELD, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 1 Cup, Venue: Kilconieron, (Semi Final 1), Kilconieron V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 12 Roinn 1 Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Semi Final 2), Michael Cusacks V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 12 Roinn 2 Cup, Venue: New Inn, (Quarter Final 1), Sarsfields V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Under 12 Roinn 3 Cup, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 2), Gort V Pádraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 3 Shield, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final 1), Annaghdown V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 12 Roinn 6 Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Portumna 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 6 Shield, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Fri 22 Sep

U-14 Football League Group F1, Venue: Newbridge, (Group (F) Final), St Brendan’s V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 20:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes

U-14 Football League Group D1, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St. Patricks 18:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Sat 23 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Moycullen V Annaghdown 17:15, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 15:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 15:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U-14 Football League Group D1, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Group (D) Final), Killannin V St Brendan’s 15:00, Ref: JP Moore

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Prel Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Cortoon Shamrocks 16:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Prel Quarter Final), Caltra V St Gabriel’s 17:15, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Intermediate Football Championship – Relegation, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Corofin 15:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Intermediate Football Championship – Relegation, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Primary Junior Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (North Semi Final), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 16:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Turloughmore V Killimordaly 15:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 17:45, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Glinsk V St Michael’s 17:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi Final), Gort V Craughwell GAA Club 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Turloughmore V Kiltormer 14:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 16:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Semi Final), Killimor V Kilconieron 16:00, Ref: James Lundon

Under 12 Roinn 1 Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Castlegar V Oranmore-Maree 12:30, Ref: John Donovan

Under 12 Roinn 3 Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter Final Replay), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Killimor 11:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 12 Roinn 4 Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 11:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Under 12 Roinn 5 Cup, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Cois Fharraige 10:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 12 Roinn 5 Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Michéal Breathnach 13:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 12 Roinn 6 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 13:15, Ref: TBC

Sun 24 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 5), Milltown V St. James 16:30, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Corofin V Barna 16:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Killannin V Caherlistrane 16:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 16:30, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty

Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Relegation (Replay)), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilconieron 14:00, Ref: John Keane

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Cup Final), Annaghdown V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Mark Casey

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Shield Final), Corofin V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Tom Browne

Under 12 Football League Group 6, Venue: The Prairie, (Cup Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi

U-14 Football Group A 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Group (A) Final), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 13:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), Michéal Breathnach V Williamstown 14:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Clifden 14:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Primary Junior Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (West Semi Final), Carna Cashel GAA V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 12:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi-Final), Loughrea V Ardrahan 16:00, Ref: Peter Cummins

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Turloughmore, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi Final), Ardrahan V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final), Ballinderreen V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi Final), Tommy Larkins V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Padraig Pearses V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:30, Ref: Robert Murray

Mon 25 Sep

Under 14 C1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Pádraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 00:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 26 Sep

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V St. Patricks 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed 27 Sep

U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy