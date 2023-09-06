Galway GAA Fixtures – UPDATED

Wed 06 Sep

U-14 Football League Group F1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:45, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Ballygar 18:15, Ref: David Staunton

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Cappataggle 18:00, Ref: James Lundon

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

U20A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 20:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Kevin Kenny

U20B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U14 B1 SHIELD, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Semi Final), Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Thu 07 Sep

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U16 A CUP, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 19:45, Ref: Sean Byrne

U16 B1 SHIELD, Venue: Craughwell, (Final Replay), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

U16 C CUP, Venue: New Inn, (Final), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade

Under 16 A1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Ardrahan 18:15, Ref: Brian Keon

Fri 08 Sep

U-14 Football League Group F2, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U-14 Football League Group A2, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Micheal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U-14 Football League Group B1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U-14 Football League Group B1, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Brendan Morris

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U-14 Football League Group D1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Menlough 18:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Barna, (Round 5), Barna V St. James 18:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Sat 09 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Milltown 17:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Corofin 16:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 16:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Oughterard V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U-14 Football League Group F2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Williamstown 14:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), Kilconly V Micheal Breathnach 16:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 13:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimordaly, (Quarter Final), Killimordaly V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 17:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 3), Loughrea V Glinsk 18:30, Ref: John Cahill

Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Beagh, (Quarter Final), Beagh V Gort 17:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilconieron 17:30, Ref: Pat Burke

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kiltormer, (Quarter Final), Kiltormer V Kilbeacanty 17:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter Final), Killimor V Ballinderreen 17:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Sun 10 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), St. James V An Spidéal 14:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Moycullen V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 15:45, Ref: Mairtín Flaherty

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 4), Claregalway V St Michael’s 16:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 17:45, Ref: James Molloy

Under 12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Cup Final), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Under 12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Cregg, (Shield Final), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Under 12 Football League Group 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Cup Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Loughrea Gaelic Football 16:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Under 12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Shield Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Under 12 Football League Group 4, Venue: St Michael’s, (Cup Final), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Shield Final), Killannin V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 12:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Mervue, (Shield Final), St. James V Barna 09:45, Ref: Dara Murphy

Under 12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Kinvara, (Cup Final), Kinvara V Milltown 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Shield Final), Corofin V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne

Under 12 Football League Group 8, Venue: An Spideal, (Cup Final), An Spidéal V Oughterard 10:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Under 12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Shield Final), Moycullen V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Under 12 Football League Group 9, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Cup Final), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Under 12 Football League Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Shield Final), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Under 12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St. James 11:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard

Under 12 Football League Group 11, Venue: An Spidéal, (Shield Final), An Spidéal V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U-14 Football Group A 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 13:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U-14 Football League Group B2, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 11:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Corofin V Clifden 13:30, Ref: Colm Conway

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Caltra 15:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Oileáin Arann V Oranmore-Maree 13:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior A Football Championship – West (P2), Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V An Cheathru Rua 13:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

Junior A Football Championship – West (P2), Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), Na Piarsaigh V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Pre-Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Turloughmore, (Pre-Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Athenry, (Pre-Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Skehana, (Pre-Quarter Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter Final), Ardrahan V Portumna 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final), Ballygar V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Sean Trowell

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Quarter Final), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter Final), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimordaly, (Quarter Final), Killimordaly V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Quarter Final), Padraig Pearses V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Shield Quarter Final), Cois Fharraige V Michéal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Shield Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Sylane, (Shield Quarter Final), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Shield Quarter Final), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Mon 11 Sep

Under 14 C1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Pádraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 00:00, Ref: TBC

U14 A CUP, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

U14 C Shield, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final), Ballinasloe V Liam Mellows 00:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 12 Sep

U-14 Football League Group C2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Tom Browne

Wed 13 Sep

U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (West Semi Final), Killannin V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: James Molloy

U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhn, (West Semi Final), Michéal Breathnach V Barna 18:15, Ref: Colm Conway

U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Quarter Final), Caherlistrane V Kilconly 18:30, Ref: TBC

U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (North Quarter Final), Kinvara V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (West Semi Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Semi Final), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC