Galway GAA Fixtures – Updated

Wed 17 May
Division 1 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 4), Sarsfields V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20A Hurling League K/O, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U20B Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Thu 18 May
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Brendan Morris
Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Kerril Wade
Fri 19 May
U-13 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U-13 Football Division 1 , Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U-13 Football Division 1 , Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U-13 Football Division 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:00, Ref: Katie Kilbane
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 4), Killannin V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Mark Casey
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Clifden 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U-13 Football Division 4 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U-13 Football Division 4 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Mark Casey
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Austin O Connell
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 2 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rúa 20:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 6), Barna V An Spideál 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 6), St Brendan’s V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 6), Killererin V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: John Cahill
Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 6), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V St. Patricks 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 20:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Killannin 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Sat 20 May
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killannin V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Oileáin Arann 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Clifden 13:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 6), Loughrea V Padraig Pearses 00:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideál 14:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Sun 21 May
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Glenamaddy 16:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Cortoon Shamrocks 16:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna Cashel GAA V Menlough 16:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Claregalway 16:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 16:00, Ref: John Devlin
Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Barna, (Round 6), Barna V St. James 16:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 6), Renvyle V Annaghdown 16:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Caltra, (Round 2), Caltra V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Milltown 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 17:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rúa V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 3), Killererin V Kilconly 12:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Oileáin Arann 13:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Under 12 Roinn 1 Cup, Venue: Turloughmore, (Crossover 1), Turloughmore V Kilconieron 10:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 12 Roinn 1A Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 10:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 12 Roinn 1A Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Clarinbridge 10:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 12 Roinn 1B Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Michael Cusacks 10:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 12 Roinn 1B Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 12 Roinn 2A Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 10:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 12 Roinn 2A Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Sarsfields 10:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Under 12 Roinn 2A Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 12 Roinn 2B Group, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 10:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Roinn 2B Group, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballygar 10:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 12 Roinn 2B Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Killimordaly 10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 12 Roinn 3A Group, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 12 Roinn 3A Group, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 12 Roinn 3A Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 10:30, Ref: Peter Cummins
Under 12 Roinn 3B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Tommy Larkins 10:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 12 Roinn 3B Group, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Pádraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 12 Roinn 3C Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Sylane 10:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 12 Roinn 3C Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 10:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 12 Roinn 3C Group, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Liam Mellows 10:00, Ref: John Keane
Under 12 Roinn 4A Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 12 Roinn 4A Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 12 Roinn 4B Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 12 Roinn 4B Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 12 Roinn 5 Cup, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 12 Roinn 5 Cup, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 12 Roinn 5 Cup, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 11:30, Ref: Peter Cummins
Under 12 Roinn 6A Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Under 12 Roinn 6A Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 12 Roinn 6B Group, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Rahoon-Newcastle 10:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 12 Roinn 6B Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 12 Roinn 6A Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Mon 22 May
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Brendan Morris
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr Griffins/ire g V Carna Cashel GAA 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Kiltormer V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V St Gabriel’s 20:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Corofin 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V An Spideál 20:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
Under 13 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Gort V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), Ballygar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 4), Carnmore V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Ben Mangan
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: James Sheil
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:45, Ref: Peter Cummins
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Kerril Wade
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Sylane 18:45, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: John Cahill
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4), Killimor V Abbeyknockmoy 19:15, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: TBC
Tue 23 May
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group E 1, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U-16 Football League Group E 1, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), St. Patricks V Barna 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Division 1 Hurling League Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A Football League, Venue: Oughterard, (West Final), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U19 B Football League, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Kinvara V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Wed 24 May
U19 B Football League, Venue: Mervue, (West Final), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 C Football League, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rúa V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Under 12 Roinn 3B Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham