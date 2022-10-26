Galway GAA Fixtures – UPDATED

Thu 27 Oct
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Semi Final), Claregalway V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sat 29 Oct
Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 13:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter final), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 13:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter final), St Thomas V Cappataggle 14:45, Ref: John Keane
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Sarsfields V Castlegar 13:00, Ref: David Staunton
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (North Semi Final), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 15:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (North Semi Final), Kilconly V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 15:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Kinvara V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:15, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Caltra V Milltown 12:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Sun 30 Oct
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 13:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter final), Sarsfields v Portumna 12:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter final), Loughrea V Turloughmore 14:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Final (Replay)), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tommy Larkins 12:45, Ref: Shane Briscoe
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Headford, (Semi Final), Headford V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Mon 31 Oct
U17 C Football Shield, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), St Brendan’s V Northern Gaels 13:30, Ref: Tom Ryder