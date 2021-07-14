Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 14 Jul
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden V St. James 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Thu 15 Jul
Under 13 A Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 13 A Shield, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:15, Ref: David Earls
Under 13 A1 Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 20:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 A1 Shield, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Final), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 B Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Ardrahan V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 13 B Shield, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tommy Larkins 19:15, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 13 B1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Under 13 B1 Shield, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Caltra 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V St. James 20:00, Ref: James Molloy
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spideál 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Under 13 C Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Semi Final 1), Killimor V Annaghdown 19:15, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 C Cup, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Semi Final 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 13 C Shield, Venue: Barna, (Semi Final 2), Cois Fharraige V Tuam 19:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Fri 16 Jul
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: David Staunton
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 6), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Barna V Claregalway 18:15, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 18:15, Ref: Peter Bane
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell GAA Club V Caherlistrane 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 18:15, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:15, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 6), Menlough V Milltown 18:15, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Vincent Mc Manus
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caltra 18:15, Ref: Tom Ryder
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Kilconly 18:15, Ref: Sean Lyons
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spideál 18:15, Ref: Micheal O Briain
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 6), Oughterard V St. Patricks 18:15, Ref: Noel Cummins
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 6), Killannin V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 6), Padraig Pearses V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:15, Ref: Paul Quinn
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V St Brendan’s 18:15, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 18:15, Ref: TBC
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Corofin 18:15, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 18:15, Ref: Martin Collins
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Headford 18:15, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Sat 17 Jul
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Ardrahan 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 18:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Sylane 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Inis Mór, (Round 4), Oileáin Arann V Cárna-Caiseal GAA 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sun 18 Jul
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: New Inn, (Round 4), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:00, Ref: John Keane
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Beagh, (Round 4), Beagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Padraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Four Roads 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4), Killimor V Kilbeacanty 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U-12 Football Group 10, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Barna 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-12 Football Group 10, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 10:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U-12 Football Group 11, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U-12 Football Group 11, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 10:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: John Brennan
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea Gaelic Football 10:00, Ref: Paul Keane
Group 1, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Brennan
Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Group 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Group 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Barna 11:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Group 3, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Vincent McManus
Group 4, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Group 5, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
Group 5, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Group 5, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
Group 6, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Group 6, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 3), Milltown V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
Group 7, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Group 7, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Group 7, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
Group 8, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
Group 8, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Group 8, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Menlo Emmetts 15:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Minor A (U17) Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Minor A (U17) Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Minor A (U17) Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Minor A (U17) Group 2, Venue: Cois Fharraige Aontaithe, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige Aontaithe V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor A (U17) Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Minor A (U17) Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 12:30, Ref: John Keane
Minor (U17) B Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Minor (U17) B Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Ardrahan 12:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor (U17) B Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Gort 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Minor (U17) B1 Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Sarsfields 15:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Craughwell GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Sylane 15:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ardrahan 15:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 15:00, Ref: James Hoade
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Castlegar 15:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V Micheál Breathnach 15:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Mon 19 Jul
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Abbeyknockmoy V Mullagh 19:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 15 C Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Rahoon-Newcastle 00:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Tue 20 Jul
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Gort 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 7), Cortoon Shamrocks V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 7), Milltown V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 7), St Gabriel’s V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 7), Killannin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 7), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Shane McDonagh
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
U-13 Football Division 1 Cup, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Semi-Final), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 1 Cup, Venue: Oranmore, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed 21 Jul
Minor A (U17) Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill