Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 07 Jul
Under 13 B Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Beagh, Michael Cusacks V St Thomas18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
Minor B1 Hurling Championship Knockout Final
Venue: Kenny Park, Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B
Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship
Venue: Indreabhán, Mícheál Breathnach V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship
Venue: Menlough, Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Headford19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship
Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V St. Patricks19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Under 15 A1 Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Mullagh, Mullagh/Kiltormer V Turloughmore19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Thu 08 Jul
Under 13 A Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, Loughrea V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A Shield Semi-Final
Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, Moycullen V Clarinbridge19:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 13 A1 Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Carnmore18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, Gort V Sarsfields18:30, Ref: Ger O Connor
Under 13 A1 Shield Semi-Final
Venue: Killimordaly, Killimordaly V Padraig Pearses18:30, Ref: James Hoade
Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Kinvara18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 13 B Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Skehana, Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ardrahan18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B Shield Semi-Final
Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Venue: Tonabrocky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Cappataggle18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 13 B1 Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, Ballygar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
(Round: Semi Final 2), Venue: Duniry, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy19:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B1 Shield Semi-Final
Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballinasloe18:30, Ref: David Earls
Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, Mícheál Breathnach V Ballinderreen19:00, Ref: Liam Ó Conghaile
Division 5 League – West
Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, Claregalway V St. James20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Under 13 C Cup
Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Sylane18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Venue: Ballyloughane, Liam Mellows V Four Roads18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 13 C Shield
Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Roscommon Gaels18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 C1 Cup Semi-Final
Venue: Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club20:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 C1 Shield Final
Venue: Killimordaly, Killimordaly V Carnmore20:00, Ref: James Hoade
Fri 09 Jul
U-15 Football Division 1
Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Moycullen18:15, Ref: John Donovan
Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Annaghdown18:15, Ref: Tom Ryder
Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Corofin18:15, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-15 Football Division 2 North
Venue: Headford, Headford V Headford18:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane18:15, Ref: John Cahill
Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Mary’s GAA Athenry18:15, Ref: Paul Quinn
Venue: Dunmore, Dunmore MacHales V Craughwell GAA Club18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
U-15 Football Division 2 West
Venue: Mervue, St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra18:15, Ref: John Patrick Moore
Venue: Westside, St Michael’s V Clifden18:15, Ref: Ger Cahill
Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V Mícheál Breathnach18:15, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U-15 Football Division 3 North
Venue: Milltown GAA, Milltown V Northern Gaels18:15, Ref: Conal Burke
Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Menlough18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Monivea-Abbey18:15, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Oranmore-Maree18:15, Ref: Tony Keating
U-15 Football Division 3 West
Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Killannin18:15, Ref: Tom Browne
Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Oughterard18:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Venue: Carna, Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:15, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
U-15 Football Division 4
Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree18:15, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars18:15, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Venue: Ballygar, St Brendan’s V Padraig Pearses18:15, Ref: Shane Curley
Venue: Brownesgrove, Cortoon Shamrocks V St Gabriel’s18:15, Ref: Gerry Daly
U-15 Football Division 5
Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Salthill-Knocknacarra18:15, Ref: Paddy Ó Gríofa
Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, Claregalway V Annaghdown18:15, Ref: John Donovan
Venue: Monivea, Monivea-Abbey V Corofin18:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Division 5 League – North
Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Kilkerrin-Clonberne20:00, Ref: John Cahill
Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Corofin20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 5 League – West
Venue: Barna, Barna V Renvyle20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Venue: Ballymacward, Padraig Pearses V Monivea-Abbey20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, Glinsk V Annaghdown20:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West
Venue: Oughterard, Oughterard V St Michael’s20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Venue: Indreabhán, Mícheál Breathnach V Oranmore-Maree20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Venue: Leitir Mór, Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Na Piarsaigh20:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North
Venue: Williamstown, Williamstown V Claregalway20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Headford20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West
Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal20:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Killannin20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Venue: Carna, Carna Cashel GAA V An Cheathrú Rua20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A
Venue: Crestwood, Fr Griffins/Éire Óg V Killererin20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Venue: Brownesgrove, Cortoon Shamrocks V Caherlistrane20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Sat 10 Jul
Bon Secours Division 2B League
Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Bon Secours Division 4A League
Venue: Menlough, Menlough V Dunmore MacHales18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Bon Secours Division 4D League
Venue: Crestwood, Fr Griffins/Éire Óg V Mountbellew/Moylough18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North
Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Caltra19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West
Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Oileáin Árann14:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Claregalway19:00, Ref: John Fahy
Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, Glinsk V Glenamaddy19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B
Venue: Bushfield Park, Loughrea V St Brendan’s19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West
Venue: Westside, St Michael’s V Gaeil na Gaillimhe15:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Venue: Letterfrack, Renvyle V Oughterard19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen V Barna19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Sun 11 Jul
U12 Roinn 1A
Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen Iománíocht V Oranmore-Maree10:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Venue: Clarinbridge, Clarinbridge V Castlegar10:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Venue: Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Carnmore10:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U12 Roinn 1B
(Round: Round 3), Venue: New Inn, Sarsfields V Loughrea10:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, Ballygar V Craughwell GAA Club13:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
U12 Roinn 2A
Venue: Michael Cusacks, Michael Cusacks V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry10:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas
Venue: TBC, Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen10:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Gort10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U12 Roinn 2B
Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, Padraig Pearses V Mullagh/Kiltormer10:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Ballinasloe10:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U12 Roinn 3A
Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mícheál Breathnach10:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Venue: Tonabrocky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Liam Mellows10:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
U12 Roinn 3B
Venue: Sylane, Sylane V St Thomas10:00, Ref: David Staunton
Venue: TBC, Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Abbeyknockmoy10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U12 Roinn 4
Venue: Killimordaly, Killimordaly V Ardrahan10:00, Ref: James Lundon
Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Killimor10:00, Ref: John Donovan
Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Meelick-Eyrecourt10:00, Ref: Adrian Pierce
U12 Roinn 6B
Bon Secours Division 1A League
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Tuam Stars12:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin12:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Bon Secours Division 1B League
Venue: Killannin, Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V St Michael’s12:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Bon Secours Division 2A League
Venue: Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Claregalway12:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Bon Secours Division 2B League
Venue: Inis Mór, Oileáin Árann V Barna14:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Bon Secours Division 3A League
Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford12:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Venue: Brownesgrove, Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly12:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Bon Secours Division 3B League
Venue: Mervue, St. James V Oughterard12:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Bon Secours Division 4A League
Venue: Barnaderg, Killererin V Glenamaddy12:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Bon Secours Division 4B League
Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:30, Ref: Colm Conway
Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Carna Cashel GAA12:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Bon Secours Division 4C League
Venue: Ballygar, St Brendan’s V Williamstown12:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Bon Secours Division 4D League
Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Salthill-Knocknacarra14:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North
Venue: Dunmore, Dunmore MacHales V Menlough12:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Venue: Corofin, Corofin V Annaghdown15:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Minor (U17) B Group 1
Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Ardrahan12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Venue: Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy12:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Minor (U17) B Group 2
Venue: Michael Cusacks, Michael Cusacks V Mullagh/Kiltormer12:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B
Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Mountbellew/Moylough15:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Venue: Kiltormer, Kiltormer V Caltra15:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West
Venue: Leitir Mór, Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra15:00, Ref: John O Niadh
Minor (U17) B1 Group 1
Venue: Ballyloughane, Liam Mellows V Fr. Joe Walsh’s12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Minor (U17) B1 Group 2
Venue: St Thomas, St Thomas V Kilconieron12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Venue: Tonabrocky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Padraig Pearses12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Minor (U17) C Group 1
Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Salthill-Knocknacarra12:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Minor (U17) C Group 2
Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Ballygar12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Relegation Final
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Monivea-Abbey V Mícheál Breathnach14:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 Roinn 6B
Mon 12 Jul
Under 15 A Cup Final
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Clarinbridge V Loughrea19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A Shield Final
Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A1 Shield Final
Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Carnmore18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Cup Final
Venue: TBC, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough00:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Shield Final
Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, Padraig Pearses V St Thomas18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B1 Cup Final
Venue: TBC, Ballygar V Ardrahan00:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B1 Shield Final
Venue: Cappataggle, Cappataggle V Four Roads18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C Cup Final
Venue: TBC, Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Rahoon-Newcastle00:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Cup Final
Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Pádraig Pearses20:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Shield Final
Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, Carnmore V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling20:00, Ref: TBC
Tue 13 Jul
U-13 Football Division 1 West
Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U-13 Football Division 2 North
Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Dunmore MacHales19:00, Ref: Paddy Ó Gríofa
Venue: Menlough, Menlough V Cortoon Shamrocks19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Milltown19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell GAA Club V Ballinasloe19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U-13 Football Division 2 West
Venue: Clifden, Clifden V St. James19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Mícheál Breathnach19:00, Ref: John Donovan
Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V Oughterard19:00, Ref: Máirtín Mac Donnacha
U-13 Football Division 3 North
Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Mountbellew/Moylough19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kinvara19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caltra19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Northern Gaels19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-13 Football Division 3 West
Venue: Renvyle, Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, Barna V St Michael’s19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh19:00, Ref: Micheal O Briain
Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Moycullen19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Wed 14 Jul
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A
Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kilconly19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship
Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship
Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship
Venue: Killannin, Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen