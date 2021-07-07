Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 07 Jul

Under 13 B Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Beagh, Michael Cusacks V St Thomas18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan

Minor B1 Hurling Championship Knockout Final

Venue: Kenny Park, Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B

Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship

Venue: Indreabhán, Mícheál Breathnach V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship

Venue: Menlough, Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Headford19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship

Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V St. Patricks19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Under 15 A1 Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Mullagh, Mullagh/Kiltormer V Turloughmore19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Thu 08 Jul

Under 13 A Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, Loughrea V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Under 13 A Shield Semi-Final

Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, Moycullen V Clarinbridge19:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 13 A1 Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Carnmore18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, Gort V Sarsfields18:30, Ref: Ger O Connor

Under 13 A1 Shield Semi-Final

Venue: Killimordaly, Killimordaly V Padraig Pearses18:30, Ref: James Hoade

Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Kinvara18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 13 B Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Skehana, Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ardrahan18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 13 B Shield Semi-Final

Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

Venue: Tonabrocky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Cappataggle18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 13 B1 Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, Ballygar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

(Round: Semi Final 2), Venue: Duniry, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy19:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 13 B1 Shield Semi-Final

Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballinasloe18:30, Ref: David Earls

Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, Mícheál Breathnach V Ballinderreen19:00, Ref: Liam Ó Conghaile

Division 5 League – West

Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, Claregalway V St. James20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 13 C Cup

Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Sylane18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Venue: Ballyloughane, Liam Mellows V Four Roads18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 13 C Shield

Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Roscommon Gaels18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Under 13 C1 Cup Semi-Final

Venue: Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club20:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 13 C1 Shield Final

Venue: Killimordaly, Killimordaly V Carnmore20:00, Ref: James Hoade

Fri 09 Jul

U-15 Football Division 1

Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Moycullen18:15, Ref: John Donovan

Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Annaghdown18:15, Ref: Tom Ryder

Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Corofin18:15, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U-15 Football Division 2 North

Venue: Headford, Headford V Headford18:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane18:15, Ref: John Cahill

Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Mary’s GAA Athenry18:15, Ref: Paul Quinn

Venue: Dunmore, Dunmore MacHales V Craughwell GAA Club18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward

U-15 Football Division 2 West

Venue: Mervue, St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra18:15, Ref: John Patrick Moore

Venue: Westside, St Michael’s V Clifden18:15, Ref: Ger Cahill

Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V Mícheál Breathnach18:15, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U-15 Football Division 3 North

Venue: Milltown GAA, Milltown V Northern Gaels18:15, Ref: Conal Burke

Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Menlough18:15, Ref: David Staunton

Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Monivea-Abbey18:15, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Oranmore-Maree18:15, Ref: Tony Keating

U-15 Football Division 3 West

Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Killannin18:15, Ref: Tom Browne

Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Oughterard18:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Venue: Carna, Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:15, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

U-15 Football Division 4

Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree18:15, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy

Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars18:15, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Venue: Ballygar, St Brendan’s V Padraig Pearses18:15, Ref: Shane Curley

Venue: Brownesgrove, Cortoon Shamrocks V St Gabriel’s18:15, Ref: Gerry Daly

U-15 Football Division 5

Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Salthill-Knocknacarra18:15, Ref: Paddy Ó Gríofa

Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, Claregalway V Annaghdown18:15, Ref: John Donovan

Venue: Monivea, Monivea-Abbey V Corofin18:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

Division 5 League – North

Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Kilkerrin-Clonberne20:00, Ref: John Cahill

Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Corofin20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 5 League – West

Venue: Barna, Barna V Renvyle20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Venue: Ballymacward, Padraig Pearses V Monivea-Abbey20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, Glinsk V Annaghdown20:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West

Venue: Oughterard, Oughterard V St Michael’s20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Venue: Indreabhán, Mícheál Breathnach V Oranmore-Maree20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Venue: Leitir Mór, Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Na Piarsaigh20:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North

Venue: Williamstown, Williamstown V Claregalway20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Headford20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West

Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal20:00, Ref: Noel Barrett

Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Killannin20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Venue: Carna, Carna Cashel GAA V An Cheathrú Rua20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A

Venue: Crestwood, Fr Griffins/Éire Óg V Killererin20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Venue: Brownesgrove, Cortoon Shamrocks V Caherlistrane20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Sat 10 Jul

Bon Secours Division 2B League

Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Bon Secours Division 4A League

Venue: Menlough, Menlough V Dunmore MacHales18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Bon Secours Division 4D League

Venue: Crestwood, Fr Griffins/Éire Óg V Mountbellew/Moylough18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North

Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Caltra19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West

Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Oileáin Árann14:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Claregalway19:00, Ref: John Fahy

Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, Glinsk V Glenamaddy19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B

Venue: Bushfield Park, Loughrea V St Brendan’s19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West

Venue: Westside, St Michael’s V Gaeil na Gaillimhe15:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Venue: Letterfrack, Renvyle V Oughterard19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen V Barna19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Sun 11 Jul

U12 Roinn 1A

Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen Iománíocht V Oranmore-Maree10:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Venue: Clarinbridge, Clarinbridge V Castlegar10:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Venue: Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Carnmore10:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U12 Roinn 1B

(Round: Round 3), Venue: New Inn, Sarsfields V Loughrea10:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan

Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, Ballygar V Craughwell GAA Club13:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

U12 Roinn 2A

Venue: Michael Cusacks, Michael Cusacks V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry10:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Venue: TBC, Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen10:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Gort10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Roinn 2B

Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, Padraig Pearses V Mullagh/Kiltormer10:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Ballinasloe10:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Roinn 3A

Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mícheál Breathnach10:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

Venue: Tonabrocky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Liam Mellows10:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

U12 Roinn 3B

Venue: Sylane, Sylane V St Thomas10:00, Ref: David Staunton

Venue: TBC, Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Abbeyknockmoy10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U12 Roinn 4

Venue: Killimordaly, Killimordaly V Ardrahan10:00, Ref: James Lundon

Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Killimor10:00, Ref: John Donovan

Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Meelick-Eyrecourt10:00, Ref: Adrian Pierce

U12 Roinn 6B

Bon Secours Division 1A League

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Tuam Stars12:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin12:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Bon Secours Division 1B League

Venue: Killannin, Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V St Michael’s12:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Bon Secours Division 2A League

Venue: Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Claregalway12:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Bon Secours Division 2B League

Venue: Inis Mór, Oileáin Árann V Barna14:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Bon Secours Division 3A League

Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford12:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Venue: Brownesgrove, Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly12:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Bon Secours Division 3B League

Venue: Mervue, St. James V Oughterard12:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Bon Secours Division 4A League

Venue: Barnaderg, Killererin V Glenamaddy12:30, Ref: Tony Keating

Bon Secours Division 4B League

Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:30, Ref: Colm Conway

Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Carna Cashel GAA12:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Bon Secours Division 4C League

Venue: Ballygar, St Brendan’s V Williamstown12:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Bon Secours Division 4D League

Venue: Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Salthill-Knocknacarra14:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North

Venue: Dunmore, Dunmore MacHales V Menlough12:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Venue: Corofin, Corofin V Annaghdown15:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Minor (U17) B Group 1

Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Ardrahan12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Venue: Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy12:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Minor (U17) B Group 2

Venue: Michael Cusacks, Michael Cusacks V Mullagh/Kiltormer12:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B

Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Mountbellew/Moylough15:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Venue: Kiltormer, Kiltormer V Caltra15:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West

Venue: Leitir Mór, Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra15:00, Ref: John O Niadh

Minor (U17) B1 Group 1

Venue: Ballyloughane, Liam Mellows V Fr. Joe Walsh’s12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Minor (U17) B1 Group 2

Venue: St Thomas, St Thomas V Kilconieron12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Venue: Tonabrocky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Padraig Pearses12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor (U17) C Group 1

Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Salthill-Knocknacarra12:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor (U17) C Group 2

Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Ballygar12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Relegation Final

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Monivea-Abbey V Mícheál Breathnach14:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Mon 12 Jul

Under 15 A Cup Final

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Clarinbridge V Loughrea19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 A Shield Final

Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 A1 Shield Final

Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Carnmore18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 B Cup Final

Venue: TBC, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough00:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 B Shield Final

Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, Padraig Pearses V St Thomas18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 B1 Cup Final

Venue: TBC, Ballygar V Ardrahan00:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 B1 Shield Final

Venue: Cappataggle, Cappataggle V Four Roads18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C Cup Final

Venue: TBC, Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Rahoon-Newcastle00:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C1 Cup Final

Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Pádraig Pearses20:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 C1 Shield Final

Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, Carnmore V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling20:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 13 Jul

U-13 Football Division 1 West

Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U-13 Football Division 2 North

Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Dunmore MacHales19:00, Ref: Paddy Ó Gríofa

Venue: Menlough, Menlough V Cortoon Shamrocks19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Milltown19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell GAA Club V Ballinasloe19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U-13 Football Division 2 West

Venue: Clifden, Clifden V St. James19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Mícheál Breathnach19:00, Ref: John Donovan

Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V Oughterard19:00, Ref: Máirtín Mac Donnacha

U-13 Football Division 3 North

Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Mountbellew/Moylough19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kinvara19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caltra19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes

Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, Claregalway V Northern Gaels19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy

U-13 Football Division 3 West

Venue: Renvyle, Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, Barna V St Michael’s19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh19:00, Ref: Micheal O Briain

Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Moycullen19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

Wed 14 Jul

Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A

Venue: Clonberne, Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kilconly19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship

Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship

Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship

Venue: Killannin, Killannin V An Cheathrú Rua19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Venue: Clonbur, St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

