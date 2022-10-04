Galway GAA Fixtures (4th-9th October 2022)

Senior Football Championship
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam Stars 14:30,
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final ), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 16:15,
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Relegation Play Off), An Spidal V St. James 13:15,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final ), St Michael’s V Annaghdown 14:15,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final ), Moycullen V Claregalway 16:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Corofin , (Relegation Play Off), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 13:00,
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout
Thu, 06 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Senior B Playoff), Moycullen Iomnocht V Liam Mellows 19:30,
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Playoff), Ardrahan V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:00,
Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Kilconly V Oilein rann 15:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 15:30,
Intermediate Football Relegation
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Moycullen V Williamstown 14:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), St. Gabriels V Headford 12:00,
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Ballinderreen 12:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Kinvara V Clarinbridge 13:45,
Junior Football Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Clifden V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Menlough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 13:45,
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Castlegar 12:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Kilconieron V Cappataggle 13:45,
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha 12:00,
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Liam Mellows V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:45,
U20 A Hurling Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 08 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final Replay), Sarsfields V Turloughmore 16:00,
Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi-Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Turloughmore 12:00,
U19 C Football Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Ballinasloe, (North Semi Final), Ballinasloe V Cortoon Shamrocks 12:00,
U17 A North Championship
Tue, 04 Oct, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:30,
U17 C Football Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Ballygar, (North Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Milltown 11:00,
U17 C West Championship
Sun, 09 Oct, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 11:30,