Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 04 May

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Oranmore-Maree 20:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 2), Corofin V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin , (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin , (Round 3), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes

U15 Feile – Division 1 – Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Corofin , (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 20:15, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 18:00, Ref: John Devlin

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars Pitch, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Headford 18:45, Ref: Martin Collins

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Tuam Stars Pitch, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 20:15, Ref: John Devlin

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:45, Ref: Paddy McDermott

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: Paddy McDermott

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Ballinasloe 20:15, Ref: Paddy McDermott

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Barna 18:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 3), Barna V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Oranmore-Maree 20:15, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), St. James V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Sen Glynn

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Kinvara V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), St. James V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: Sen Glynn

Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Kinvara 20:15, Ref: Charlie Ward

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 19:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caltra 18:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Milltown 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: John O Niadh

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 18:45, Ref: John O Niadh

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: John O Niadh

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), An Spideál V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:15, Ref: John O Niadh

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 18:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Conal Burke

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Kilconly V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Conal Burke

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 20:15, Ref: Sean Lyons

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Caherlistrane 18:00, Ref: Karol Murray

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Karol Murray

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), St. Patricks V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Karol Murray

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:15, Ref: Karol Murray

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 18:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Kevin Kenny

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U15 Feile – Division 4 – Michael O’Neill Cup Roinn B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Corofin V Tuam Stars 20:15, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Division 4A Football League, Venue: Caltra, (Round 5), Caltra V Carna Cashel GAA 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), St. Patricks V Renvyle 19:45, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Fr Griffins/ire g 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Belclare, (Round 2), Corofin V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B Hurling League K/O, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi Final), Sylane V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle



Fri 05 May

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 1), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rúa 20:15, Ref: Colm Conway

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Colm Conway

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Barna V An Cheathrú Rúa 18:45, Ref: Katie Kilbane

St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Katie Kilbane

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Michael’s 19:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Annaghdown 19:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 5), Moycullen V Barna 19:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Division 3A Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 3B Football League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 5), Williamstown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 3B Football League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 20:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballinasloe 19:45, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

Division 2 Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Gort 19:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins

Junior C Football Championship North , Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship North , Venue: Caltra, (Round 3), Caltra V Menlough 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen



Sat 06 May

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Killannin 17:30, Ref: Austin O Connell

Division 2 Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V Caherlistrane 17:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rúa V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 17:30, Ref: James Molloy

Division 3A Football League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Headford 17:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 3A Football League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Glenamaddy V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Division 3B Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V Killererin 16:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Division 3B Football League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 17:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 4A Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 17:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa

Division 4A Football League, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V St Gabriel’s 17:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Division 4A Football League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Padraig Pearses V Corofin 00:00, Ref: TBC

Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A. Pitch, (Round 5), Glinsk V Loughrea 17:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 16:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Barna 17:30, Ref: John Devlin

Division 2 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimor 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Division 2 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Caltra 17:30, Ref: TBC

Junior B Football Championship North , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship North , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 17:00, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship North , Venue: Williamstown, (Round 3), Williamstown V Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rúa V Oranmore-Maree 15:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Oileáin Arann 14:00, Ref: John Devlin



Sun 07 May

Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 2), Renvyle V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway



Mon 08 May

Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 19:45, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith

Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior B Football Championship North , Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior B Football Championship North , Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior B Football Championship North , Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Killererin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Moycullen 19:15, Ref: Noel Barrett

Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Liam O Conghaile

Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Gordan Duane

Under 13 A Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane

Under 13 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Gort 18:45, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Under 13 A Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 13 A Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), Ballygar V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Kerril Wade

Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 13 B Group, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:45, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 13 B Group, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Richard Sheppard

Under 13 B Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Jim Hickey

Under 13 B Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan

Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: David Cunningham

Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Portumna 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: James Sheil

Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: James Lundon

Under 13 C Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 13 C Group, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: David Staunton

Under 13 C Group, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Ben Mangan



Tue 09 May

U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rúa V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny

U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Micheál Breathnach 19:45, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V St Michael’s 19:45, Ref: John Patrick Moore

U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke

U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC

U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett

U-15 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Oisin Burke

U-15 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U-15 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy

U-15 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Daire Crowe

U-15 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Vincent McManus

U-15 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U-15 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U-16 Football League Group A 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U-16 Football League Group A 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V Headford 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U-16 Football League Group A 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U-16 Football League Group A 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U-16 Football League Group B 1, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U-16 Football League Group B 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Mark Casey

U-16 Football League Group B 2, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Katie Kilbane

U-16 Football League Group B 2, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U-16 Football League Group C 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa

U-16 Football League Group C 1, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Keith O’Brien

U-16 Football League Group C 2, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny

U-16 Football League Group C 2, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

U-16 Football League Group D 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U-16 Football League Group D 1, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U-16 Football League Group D 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U-16 Football League Group D 2, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U-16 Football League Group E 1, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U-16 Football League Group E 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa

U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly



Wed 10 May

U19 B North Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Semi Final), Caherlistrane V Eastern Harps 19:30, Ref: TBC

U19 B North Football League, Venue: Kinvara, (North Semi Final), Kinvara V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: TBC

U19 C West Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. Patricks 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin