Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 19 Apr
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20A Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U20A Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Cois Cuain 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: John Keane
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U20B Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U20B Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Gort 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Thu 20 Apr
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Claregalway 19:45, Ref: James Molloy
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Glinsk 19:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U19 C North Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:45, Ref: Brendan Morris
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 15 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 15 A Group, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Ardrahan 18:15, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 15 B Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Kerril Wade
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Fr Joe Walsh’s 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Fri 21 Apr
U-13 Football Division 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U-13 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U-13 Football Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V St. James 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U-13 Football Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Katie Kilbane
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathru Rúa V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Milltown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 3), Renvyle V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 North, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 4 West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-13 Football Division 5, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:15, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 2 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Monivea-Abbey 19:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 4), Killererin V St Brendan’s 19:15, Ref: Tom Ryder
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 4), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Caherlistrane 19:15, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Division 4B Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Tuam Stars 19:15, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Division 1 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna Cashel GAA 19:15, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: South Park, (Round 2), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V An Cheathru Rúa 19:15, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Barna 19:15, Ref: Tom Browne
Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V Annaghdown 19:15, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V St. Patricks 19:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior D Football Championship – West, Venue: An Spideál, (Round 1), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:15, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sat 22 Apr
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Inis Mór, (Round 4), Oileáin Arann V An Spideál 13:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 4), Barna V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Glenamaddy 18:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 3A Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V St. James 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Kilconly 14:00, Ref: Padraig Mac Donnacha
Division 3B Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Williamstown 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Cashel GAA V St Gabriel’s 13:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 4A Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caltra 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 4), Renvyle V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Claregalway 14:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Kiltormer V Dunmore MacHales 18:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sun 23 Apr
Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Barna, (Round 4), Barna V St. Patricks 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 4B Football League – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Woodford, (Pre Lim Quarter Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 2), Williamstown V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Glenamaddy 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Junior D Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Mon 24 Apr
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Headford 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U19 A West Football League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballygar 18:15, Ref: Seamus Moran
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ballinasloe 18:15, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tommy Larkins 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
Tue 25 Apr
U-16 Football League Group A 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U-16 Football League Group A 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U-16 Football League Group A 2, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U-16 Football League Group A 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U-16 Football League Group B 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
U-16 Football League Group B 1, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U-16 Football League Group B 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U-16 Football League Group B 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group C 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U-16 Football League Group C 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U-16 Football League Group C 2, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U-16 Football League Group C 2, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Mark Casey
U-16 Football League Group D 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U-16 Football League Group D 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U-16 Football League Group D 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Killannin 19:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U-16 Football League Group D 2, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-16 Football League Group E 1, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Orla Madden
U-16 Football League Group E 1, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U-16 Football League Group E 2, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Wed 26 Apr
U19 A North Football League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Claregalway 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A West Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U19 A West Football League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U19 B North Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Eastern Harps 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Kinvara 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U19 B West Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 C North Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Milltown 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Cheathrú Rúa 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U19 C West Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan