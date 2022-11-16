Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 16 Nov
U17 A Football League/Shield, Venue: Killannin, (Semi Final), Killannin V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sat 19 Nov
3Dental Division 3B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Duggan Park, (Relegation Final), Williamstown V Menlough 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior C Football League/Shield, Venue: TBC, (North Final), Killererin V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (West Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sun 20 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Loughrea V St Thomas 13:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (West Final), An Spideál V Barna 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty