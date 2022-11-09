Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 09 Nov
U17 A Football League/Shield, Venue: Killannin, (Semi Final), Killannin V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sat 12 Nov
3Dental Division 3B Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Clonberne, (Relegation Final), Williamstown V Menlough 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (North Semi Final), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (North Final), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Austin Marron
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Co. Final), Milltown V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sun 13 Nov
Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), Oughterard V An Cheathrú Rua 13:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V St. James 13:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (West Final), Barna V Micheal Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Headford, (Final), Headford V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
U17 C Football Shield, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Final), Northern Gaels V St Brendan’s 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder