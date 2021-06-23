Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 Jun
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Caltra 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Under 13 C Roinn 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Thu 24 Jun
U13A Roinn 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Cathal McMahon
U13A Roinn 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
U13A Roinn 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U13A Roinn 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Turloughmore 19:45, Ref: John Keane
Under 13 A1 Roinn 1, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 A1 Roinn 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 13 A1 Roinn 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A1 Roinn 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 13 B Roinn 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 13 B Roinn 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Jp Moore
Under 13 B Roinn 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 13 B1 Roinn 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 B1 Roinn 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Ballygar V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 13 B1 Roinn 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 13 B1 Roinn 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: David Earls
Group 8, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
Under 13 C Roinn 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C Roinn 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Roscommon Gaels 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 13 C Roinn 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 C Roinn 3, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V St Dominics 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 13 C Roinn 3, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 13 C1 Roinn A, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Under 13 C1 Roinn B, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 13 C1 Roinn B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Fri 25 Jun
Under 13 B Roinn 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Annaghdown 18:15, Ref: John Devlin
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 18:15, Ref: Tom Browne
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 18:15, Ref: Martin Collins
U-15 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: Paul Quinn
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: David Cunningham
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U-15 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Headford 18:15, Ref: John Donovan
U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V St. James 18:15, Ref: Colm Conway
U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U-15 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 18:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconly 18:15, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Northern Gaels 18:15, Ref: Tom Ryder
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 3), Milltown V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 18:15, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U-15 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Monivea-Abbey 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Killannin 18:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 18:15, Ref: John O Niadh
U-15 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V Claregalway 18:15, Ref: Peter Bane
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Padraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V St Gabriel’s 18:15, Ref: Shane Curley
U-15 Football Division 4, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 18:15, Ref: Sean Lyons
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Headford 18:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U-15 Football Division 5, Venue: Belclare, (Round 3), Corofin V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Tom Browne
Bon Secours Division 1A League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Corofin 19:45, Ref: Mairtín Flaherty
Bon Secours Division 4C League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Williamstown 19:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Bon Secours Division 4D League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Bon Secours Division 4D League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Division 5 League – North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Micheál Breathnach 20:00, Ref: John O Niadh
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Killannin 20:00, Ref: James Molloy
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Carna Cashel GAA 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Sat 26 Jun
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 17:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Division 5 League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 5 League – West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 1), Renvyle V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 2), Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Williamstown 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 2), Glinsk V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Sun 27 Jun
U12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 09:30, Ref: Cathal McMahon
U12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 10:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U12 Roinn 1A, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen Iománíocht V Castlegar 10:00, Ref: David Earls
U12 Roinn 1B, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 10:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
U12 Roinn 1B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Ballygar 10:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
U12 Roinn 1B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 10:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
U12 Roinn 2A, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Ballinderreen 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Ballinasloe 10:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 10:00, Ref: Michael Melia
U12 Roinn 2B, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Cois Fharraige 10:00, Ref: John Keane
U12 Roinn 3A, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Anna Flaherty-burke
U12 Roinn 3B, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 10:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U12 Roinn 3B, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 10:00, Ref: Pat Burke
U12 Roinn 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Meelick-Eyrecourt 10:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U12 Roinn 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Tuam 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 Roinn 4, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Killimor 10:00, Ref: James Lundon
Bon Secours Division 1A League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Bon Secours Division 1B League, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 12:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Bon Secours Division 1B League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Killannin 12:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Bon Secours Division 2A League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 1), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 12:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Bon Secours Division 2A League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 12:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Bon Secours Division 2B League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Bon Secours Division 2B League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oileáin Arann 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Bon Secours Division 3A League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Headford 12:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Bon Secours Division 3A League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Bon Secours Division 3B League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 12:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Bon Secours Division 3B League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Oranmore-Maree 12:30, Ref: TBC
Bon Secours Division 4A League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Glenamaddy V Dunmore MacHales 13:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Bon Secours Division 4A League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Killererin 14:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Bon Secours Division 4B League, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna Cashel GAA V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
Bon Secours Division 4B League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V St. Patricks 12:30, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin
Bon Secours Division 4C League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V St Brendan’s 12:30, Ref: TBC
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Castlegar V Tommy Larkins 13:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Milltown 14:00, Ref: John Cahill
Minor A (U17) Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor A (U17) Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor A (U17) Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor A (U17) Group 2, Venue: Cois Fharraige Aontaithe, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige Aontaithe V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Minor A (U17) Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 15:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Oileáin Arann 15:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Minor (U17) B Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Minor (U17) B Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Minor (U17) B Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Minor (U17) B Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Gort 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Minor (U17) B Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Minor (U17) B Group 2, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Tommy Hanlon
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 15:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 2), Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 15:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V St Michael’s 15:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Minor (U17) B1 Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Minor (U17) B1 Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Minor (U17) B1 Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Minor (U17) C Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Minor (U17) C Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 10:30, Ref: Cathal Mc Mahon
Under 12 Roinn 5A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 12 Roinn 5B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U12 Roinn 6B, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Gort 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Mon 28 Jun
Division 5 League – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 15 A Roinn 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 15 A Roinn 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 A Roinn 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 15 A Roinn 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 15 A1 Roinn1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Portumna 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
Under 15 A1 Roinn1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 15 A1 Roinn2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Gort 18:30, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 15 A1 Roinn2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15 B Roinn 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
Under 15 B Roinn 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 15 B Roinn 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 15 B Roinn 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 15 B1 Roinn 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 15 B1 Roinn 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 15 B1 Roinn1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 15 B1 Roinn1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Ballygar V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: Anthony Curley
Under 15 C Roinn 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 C Roinn 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 15 C Roinn1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 18:45, Ref: David Earls
Under 15 C Roinn1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sylane 18:45, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 C1 Roinn 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 15 C1 Roinn 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 15 C1 Roinn 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15 C1 Roinn 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 19:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Tue 29 Jun
U-13 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U-13 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U-13 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-13 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-13 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U-13 Football Division 1 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U-13 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Vincent McManus
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 4), Killannin V St. James 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Micheal O Briain
U-13 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U-13 Football Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 4), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Barna 19:00, Ref: Shane McDonagh
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
U-13 Football Division 3 West, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 4), Renvyle V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U-13 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U-13 Football Division 4 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Corofin 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U-13 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U-13 Football Division 4 B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U-13 Football Division 5 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U-13 Football Division 5 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U-13 Football Division 5 West, Venue: Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Wed 30 Jun
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V St. James 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: John Devlin
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: John Fahy
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Mainin