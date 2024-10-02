2 October 2024
Galway GAA Fixtures
Thu 03 Oct
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (B Cup Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Final), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:45, Ref: James Molloy
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (North Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Fri 04 Oct
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (North Final), Glinsk V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Sat 05 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Relegation), Gort V Mullagh 13:30, Ref: John Keane
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter-Final), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 14:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter-Final), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 16:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Relegation Semi Final), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 16:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation Replay), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh 13:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Turloughmore 16:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Quarter-Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:30, Ref: David Staunton
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), St Thomas’ V Loughrea 14:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Carnmore V Craughwell GAA Club 16:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Semi-Final), Kiltormer V Ardrahan 13:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi-Final), Kilbeacanty V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 13:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter final), Kilconieron V Gort 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spidéal, (Semi-Final), An Spidéal V Michéal Breathnach 16:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Sun 06 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter-Final), Loughrea V Castlegar 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter-Final), Turloughmore V St Thomas’ 15:15, Ref: Brian Keon
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Liam Mellows V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Ballinderreen V Portumna 16:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Relegation), Kiltormer V Kilbeacanty 13:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Kinvara V Sylane 14:00, Ref: David Earls
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Carnmore V Killimor 15:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 8), Oranmore-Maree V St. James 11:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 8), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 8), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 8), Caherlistrane V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 8), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 10:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 – Group 9, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 8), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 8), Michéal Breathnach V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 8), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Semi Final), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 13:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Shield Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Shield Semi Final), Barna V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi-Final), Portumna V Gort 11:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Shield Semi Final), Clifden V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 12:00, Ref: Mark Gannon
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Shield Semi Final), Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche V Eastern Harps 12:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi-Final), Ballinasloe V Bearna-Na Forbacha 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Mon 07 Oct
U14 A Development Final, Venue: GMIT, (Final Replay), St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Wed 09 Oct
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (North Final), Kinvara V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: TBC