25 September 2024
Galway GAA Fixtures
Wed 25 Sep
U12 Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Pre-Quarter Final), Killimor V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Peter Cummins
Under 12 – Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 7), St Brendan’s V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: Sean Lyons
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (North Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (North Semi Final), Milltown V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Barna 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Maree, (Round 5), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
Thu 26 Sep
Under 12 – Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Tom Browne
Sat 28 Sep
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Dunmore MacHales 16:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Oughterard 16:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (Relegation Semi Final), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 16:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Quarter Final), St Thomas V Craughwell GAA Club 14:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U12 Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 10:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
U12 Group 8, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), Michéal Breathnach V Kilconly 15:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Corofin 15:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Relegation Semi Final), Williamstown V Oileáin Arann 14:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V St Michael’s 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Relegation Play Off), Barna V Annaghdown 17:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (West Final), St. James V Mchel Breathnach 12:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Ballinderreen 15:45, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter final), Kilconieron V Gort 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Kinvara V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 16:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi-Final), Portumna V Gort 17:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Sun 29 Sep
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Corofin V Killannin 15:30, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 16:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Relegation Semi Final), Barna V Monivea-Abbey 12:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), An Spidéal V Glenamaddy 13:45, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), St Michael’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Relegation Semi Final), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Primary Junior Football Championship, Venue: Cárna, (West Semi Final), Cárna-Caiseal V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 13:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Primary Junior Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (North Semi Final), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: TBC
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 13:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (North Final), Glinsk V Loughrea 16:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Sarsfields 12:45, Ref: David Staunton
Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi-Final), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 16:00, Ref: Robert Murray
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree 13:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 15:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Padraig Pearses V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Semi-Final), St Thomas V Fr Joe Walsh’s 11:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy 14:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
Wed 02 Oct
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa