Galway GAA Fixtures

11 September 2024

~10 minutes read

Wed 11 Sep

U14 A1 Shield, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Semi Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: James Lundon

U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Div 4B Cup Final), An Spidéal V Barna 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U20 B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 20:00, Ref: Pat Burke

U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St. James 18:30, Ref: Mark Casey

 

Thu 12 Sep

U14 C1 Shield, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane

U16 C1 Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Padraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U16 C1 Shield, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Simon Qualter

Under 16 – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Annaghdown V Mchel Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating

U20 A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 20:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Gort V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Dara Murphy

 

Fri 13 Sep

U12 Group 7, Venue: St Thomas, (7), St Thomas V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 5), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Daire Crowe

Junior A Football Championship – West (P2), Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Patrick Holohan

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Quarter final), Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Eastern Harps 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Karol Murray

U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty

U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: Dara Murphy

U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Claregalway V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Brendan Morris

 

Sat 14 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Caherlistrane 15:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Mountbellew/Moylough 15:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Moycullen V St. James 17:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 17:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), Clifden V Oileáin Arann 15:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Kilconly V St Brendan’s 15:15, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Corofin V An Spidéal 14:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Williamstown 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Menlough 15:00, Ref: Brendan Morris

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V St Michael’s 16:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Primary Junior Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 3), Killererin V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Primary Junior Football Championship – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Karol Murray

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Quarter final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Sarsfields 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

 

Sun 15 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Oughterard V Claregalway 17:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 17:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killannin V Annaghdown 15:15, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Barna V Milltown 15:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (7), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U12 Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (7), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 10:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U12 Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (7), Michael Cusacks V Castlegar 10:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (7), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

U12 Group 10, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U12 Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (7), Loughrea V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U12 Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (7), Portumna V Killimordaly 10:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

U12 Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (7), Kilconieron V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: James Lundon

U12 Group 3, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 7), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy 10:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

U12 Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 7), Ballygar V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh

U12 Group 3, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 7), Carnmore V Cappataggle 10:00, Ref: Karol Collins

U12 Group 3, Venue: Skehana, (Round 7), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 10:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

U12 Group 4, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Gort V Ardrahan 10:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U12 Group 4, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killimor 10:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U12 Group 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Ballinderreen 10:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh

U12 Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V Tommy Larkins 10:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard

U12 Group 5, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (7), Michéal Breathnach V Cois Fharraige 10:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U12 Group 5, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sylane 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U12 Group 5, Venue: Ballyloughane, (7), Liam Mellows V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 10:00, Ref: John Donovan

U12 Group 7, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (7), Loughrea V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U12 Group 8, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 7), Carnmore V Pádraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: Karol Collins

U12 Group 8, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 7), Ballygar V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh

U12 Group 8, Venue: Skehana, (Round 7), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

U12 Group 9, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (7), Gort V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U12 Group 6, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 7), Michael Cusacks V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Group 6, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U12 Group 6, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

U12 Group 6, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Michéal Breathnach 13:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Caltra V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 13:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Cárna, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 13:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Monivea-Abbey 12:00, Ref: Brendan Morris

Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Glinsk 12:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Relegation), Clarinbridge V Padraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Quarter final), Kilbeacanty V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter final), Ardrahan V Carnmore 12:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Quarter final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Sylane 17:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter final), Kilconieron V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter final), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Quarter final), Sarsfields V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter final), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Skehana, (Quarter final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Portumna, (Quarter final), Portumna V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Quarter final), Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Castledaly, (Quarter final), St Thomas V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter final), Fr Joe Walsh’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Cregg, (Quarter final), Annaghdown V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi final), Ballinderreen V Mchel Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Semi final), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

 

Mon 16 Sep

U14 A1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Turloughmore V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: TBC

U14 B Cup, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 18:15, Ref: TBC

U14 B Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Carnmore V Portumna 18:00, Ref: TBC

U14 B1 Cup, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Semi Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

U14 B1 Shield, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi Final), Cappataggle V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane

U14 C Cup, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Semi Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 C Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Tommy Larkins V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

 

Tue 17 Sep

U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Corofin 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Brendan’s 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Barna 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Milltown 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Caltra 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Barna 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Killannin 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Renvyle 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: TBC

 

Wed 18 Sep

U12 Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

U12 Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Athenry, (North Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

