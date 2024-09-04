4 September 2024
~14 minutes read
Galway GAA Fixtures
Wed 04 Sep
U12 Group 8, Venue: Skehana, (Round 6), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
U13 Division 1 Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Div 1A Cup Final), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V Killannin 18:45, Ref: James Molloy
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Caherlistrane 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Eastern Harps V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 5), Mchel Breathnach V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Brendan’s 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Killererin 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Clifden 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Thu 05 Sep
U16 A Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U16 B Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U16 B1 Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Tommy Larkins V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
U16 B1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U16A1 Shield, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: John Keane
U16B Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 20:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 2A Cup Final), St Michael’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg V Killannin 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Fri 06 Sep
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Quarter final), Mullagh V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: James Lundon
Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Quarter final), Ballygar V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Sean Trowell
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Pre-Quarter final), Gort V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Shield Quarter Final), Claregalway V Kinvara 19:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Mark Casey
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 17:45, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Renmore, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V St. James 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 Division 5A Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 5A Cup Final), Moycullen V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
Sat 07 Sep
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Kilconieron 15:15, Ref: David Earls
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Mullagh 15:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Craughwell GAA Club 15:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Senior Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Castlegar 17:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Senior Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 17:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Portumna 15:15, Ref: Peter Cummins
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 17:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Kilbeacanty 13:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Clarinbridge 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 17:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Rahoon-Newcastle 17:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 5), Renvyle V An Cheathrú Rua 17:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Pre-Quarter final), Ballinderreen V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Turloughmore, (Quarter final), Turloughmore V Killimor 17:45, Ref: David Staunton
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Beagh 13:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Quarter final), Carnmore V Tommy Larkins 16:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Oughterard, (West Final), Oughterard V Na Piarsaigh 18:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Cappataggle, (Relegation), Cappataggle V An Spidéal 12:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Quarter final), Loughrea V Annaghdown 16:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Pre-Quarter final), Mchel Breathnach V Castlegar 13:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Sun 08 Sep
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 17:00, Ref: John Keane
Senior Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Tommy Larkins 15:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 3), Gort V St Thomas 15:15, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Beagh V Ballinderreen 13:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 13:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Kiltormer V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Kinvara V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: David Staunton
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Carnmore V Sylane 13:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 10:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 6), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Simon Qualter
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Barna 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Westside, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 10:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Michéal Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V St. James 09:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 6), Caltra V Headford 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 6), Northern Gaels V Menlough 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 10:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 6), Milltown V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: John Devlin
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 6), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 6), Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg V Barna 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 6), Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Monivea-Abbey 09:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V Craughwell GAA Club 10:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Westside, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Mchel Breathnach V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Cappataggle, (Relegation Rd1), Cappataggle V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: An Spideal, (Pre-Quarter final), An Spidéal V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Pre-Quarter final), Liam Mellows V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Pre-Quarter final), Michéal Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior B Football League-Shield, Venue: Carna, (West Final), Cárna-Caiseal V Clifden 14:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Relegation), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 16:00, Ref: Robert Murray
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter final), Kilconieron V Liam Mellows 17:00, Ref: Cyril Connole
Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Skehana, (Relegation), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Quarter final), Castlegar V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 16:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Pre-Quarter final), Tuam V Ballinasloe 13:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Pre-Quarter final), Sarsfields V Ballinderreen 17:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 6), Barna V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (West Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Michael’s 12:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (West Semi Final), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (North Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Caltra 12:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (North Semi Final), Headford V Caherlistrane 16:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Shield Quarter Final), Annaghdown V Oughterard 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Shield Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Shield Quarter Final), Michéal Breathnach V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (West Semi Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Barna 18:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Mark Casey
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Mon 09 Sep
U14 A Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC
U14 A Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimordaly V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 A1 Cup, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final), Turloughmore V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 A1 Cup, Venue: Skehana, (Semi-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 A1 Shield, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 A1 Shield, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Semi Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 B Cup, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 B Cup, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Semi Final), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 B Shield, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Semi Final), Carnmore V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 B Shield, Venue: Portumna, (Semi-Final), Portumna V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 B1 Cup, Venue: Eyrecourt, (Semi Final), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 B1 Shield, Venue: Mullagh, (Semi Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 5), Cois Fharraige V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U14 C, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U14 C1 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C1 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Pádraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C1 Shield, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C1 Shield, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Quarter final), Gort V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: John Cahill
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue 10 Sep
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St. James 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Michéal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Killannin 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V St Michael’s 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Headford 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Killererin 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V An Cheathrú Rua 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 2), Renvyle V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 2), Killannin V An Spidéal 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Corofin 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: TBC
Wed 11 Sep
U12 Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Div 4B Cup Final), An Spidéal V Barna 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U20A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: TBC
U20B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 20:00, Ref: TBC