28 August 2024

Galway GAA Fixtures

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 28 Aug

U12 Group 3, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cappataggle 19:00, Ref: TBC
U13 – Division 1B Cup, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 1B Cup Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 17:45, Ref: Tom Browne
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
U20 A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: John Keane
U20 A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Mervue, (Semi-Final), Castlegar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Athenry, (Semi-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20 B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi-Final), Ardrahan V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20 B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Ballygar V Portumna 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
U20B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), Gort V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U15 Division 2B Championship Cup Final, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Cup Final ), Mountbellew/Moylough V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:15, Ref: Tom Browne

Thu 29 Aug

U12 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (5), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U12 Group 6, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U16 B Shield, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi Final ), Rahoon-Newcastle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U16 B1 Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Semi-Final ), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 B1 Shield, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final ), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 B1 Shield, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi-Final ), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U16 C Shield, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U16 A Cup, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 B Cup, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi-Final ), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Robert Murray
U16 B Cup, Venue: Mullagh, (Semi-Final ), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Eastern Harps V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

Fri 30 Aug

U12 – Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: TBC
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 2), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Karol Murray
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Shane Larkin

Sat 31 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Moycullen 17:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Corofin V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Barna V Killannin 15:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Oileáin Arann 14:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Williamstown 15:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 2), St Michael’s V Menlough 15:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Oranmore-Maree 16:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Michéal Breathnach 17:15, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 2A Shield Final), Kinvara V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 2B Shield Final), St Brendan’s V Barna 11:15, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 3A Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree V Clifden 14:15, Ref: John Devlin
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 3B Cup Final), Ballinasloe V Milltown 11:30, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 3B Shield Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caltra 13:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 4A Cup Final), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 4A Shield Final), Padraig Pearses V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 4B Shield Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Killannin 11:15, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 – Division 1 Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 1A Shield Final), Tuam Stars V Loughrea Gaelic Football 14:15, Ref: Dara Murphy
Primary Junior Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 13:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Primary Junior Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 2), Killererin V Headford 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Eastern Harps 18:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Under 13 Division 5A Championship, Venue: Loughgeorge, (Div 5A Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 10:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Sun 01 Sep

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 13:45, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), St. James V Dunmore MacHales 16:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Oughterard V Tuam Stars 15:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Milltown 17:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U12 Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (6), Craughwell GAA Club V Michael Cusacks 10:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U12 Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (6), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U12 Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 10:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
U12 Group 1, Venue: Annaghdown, (6), Castlegar V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
U12 Group 10, Venue: Na Forbacha, (6), Cois Fharraige V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
U12 Group 10, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U12 Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (6), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 10:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
U12 Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (6), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 10:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U12 Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (6), Loughrea V Portumna 10:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh
U12 Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (6), St Thomas V Killimordaly 10:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U12 Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 6), Abbeyknockmoy V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
U12 Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 6), Cappataggle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 10:00, Ref: James Sheil
U12 Group 3, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 6), Carnmore V Ballygar 10:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
U12 Group 3, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 10:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U12 Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 6), Ardrahan V Killimor 10:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U12 Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 6), Ballinderreen V Padraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U12 Group 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 6), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 10:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
U12 Group 4, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 6), Tommy Larkins V Gort 10:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U12 Group 5, Venue: Na Forbacha, (6), Cois Fharraige V Rahoon-Newcastle 10:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
U12 Group 5, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 10:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U12 Group 5, Venue: Sylane, (6), Sylane V Mchel Breathnach 10:00, Ref: David Staunton
U12 Group 7, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (6), Loughrea V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh
U12 Group 7, Venue: Kinvara, (6), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 10:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
U12 Group 7, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (6), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 8, Venue: Woodmount, (Round 6), Carnmore V Ballygar 10:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
U12 Group 8, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 6), Abbeyknockmoy V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
U12 Group 9, Venue: Clarinbridge, (6), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
U12 Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
U12 Group 6, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 6), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U12 Group 6, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell GAA Club V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U12 Group 6, Venue: Annaghdown, (Round 6), Castlegar V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: John Donovan
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Clifden V Kilconly 13:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Corofin V St Gabriel’s 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 15:45, Ref: Colm Conway
Under 13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 2B Cup Final), Michéal Breathnach V Monivea-Abbey 11:30, Ref: TBC
Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Cárna-Caiseal 13:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Glinsk 12:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Football Championship – West (P2), Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 5), Kilconieron V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 5), Portumna V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 5), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 5), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Headford 18:00, Ref: TBC

Mon 02 Sep
U14 A Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U14 A Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Gort 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 A Shield, Venue: Killimordaly, (Semi Final), Killimordaly V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U14 A Shield, Venue: Kilconieron, (Semi Final), Kilconieron V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U14 C, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U14 C, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: John Cahill
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Michéal Breathnach V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue 03 Sep
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Austin Marron
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Tom Browne
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 1), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 1), Killannin V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Michéal Breathnach V Oughterard 18:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Northern Gaels 18:30, Ref: Daire Crowe
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Milltown 18:30, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: John Feerick
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Kilconly 18:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin V Caltra 18:30, Ref: Tony Keating
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:30, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg V Killannin 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V St. James 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V St. James 17:45, Ref: Austin Marron
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Wed 04 Sep
U12 Group 8, Venue: Skehana, (Round 6), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
U19 A Football Championship , Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V Killannin 18:45, Ref: James Molloy
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Corofin , (Round 5), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Caherlistrane 18:45, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 18:45, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Eastern Harps V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 5), Michéal Breathnach V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Brendan’s 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caltra 18:45, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Clifden 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

