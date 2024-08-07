7 August 2024

~14 minutes read

Galway GAA Fixtures

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 07 Aug
U12 Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U12 Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Annaghdown 19:45, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Eastern Harps V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Barna 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: John Barrett
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4 ), Oughterard V Mchel Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Thu 08 Aug
U16 A Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U16 A Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U16 A Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 3), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U16 A Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U16 A1 Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U16 A1 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
U16 A1 Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh
U16 A1 Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U16 B Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Michéal Breathnach V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U16 B Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U16 B Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
U16 B Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
U16 B1 Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U16 B1 Group 1, Venue: St Kerrill’s Park, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Fr Joe Walsh’s 19:30, Ref: David Staunton
U16 B1 Group2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U16 B1 Group2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U16 C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U16 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
U16 C1 Group1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 3), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 4), Rahoon-Newcastle V Liam Mellows 19:15, Ref: Murt Cualin
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Kinvara 19:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Oranmore-Maree 19:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 4), Kilbeacanty V Sylane 19:15, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Ardrahan 19:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Kiltormer V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Carnmore 19:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Ballygar 19:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Castlegar 19:15, Ref: Peter Campbell

Fri 09 Aug
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell GAA Club 19:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Gort V Tommy Larkins 19:15, Ref: John Keane
U12 Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Killimor 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Micheal Breathnach 19:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 19:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 19:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Castlegar 19:15, Ref: James Lundon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Killimordaly 19:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 4), Beagh V Annaghdown 19:15, Ref: Peter Cummins
Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4), Killimor V An Spidéal 19:15, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:15, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Sylane 19:15, Ref: David Staunton
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Ballinasloe 19:15, Ref: JohnMc Donagh

Sat 10 Aug
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Mullagh V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Cappataggle V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Senior Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), St Thomas V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Senior Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Ardrahan 16:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 16:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Ballinderreen 16:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Beagh 17:30, Ref: David Earls
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Liam Mellows 14:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Portumna 16:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: John Cahill
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Kinvara V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Carnmore 15:45, Ref: Peter Cummins
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballygar 14:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 12 – Group 7, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 4), Renvyle V Oughterard 17:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Sun 11 Aug
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Mark Casey
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Barna 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V An Spidéal 10:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Michéal Breathnach V Killannin 11:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U12 – Group 3, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 14:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V St. James 09:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4), Corofin V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Karol Murray
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 13:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 10:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Jp Moore
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 09:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Mark Casey
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Craughwell GAA Club 10:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mountbellew/Moylough 10:00, Ref: Austin Marron
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Michéal Breathnach V St Michael’s 10:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Corofin 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: John Feerick
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Robert Murray
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 4), Mullagh V Gort 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 4), Carnmore V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Abbeyknockmoy V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 11:30, Ref: Tony Keating
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: James Molloy
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Barna 16:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Kinvara 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Caltra 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 12:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V St Michael’s 12:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V St Brendan’s 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 4), Loughrea V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Kilconly 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 4), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 12:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon 12 Aug
U14 A Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane
U14 A Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Gort 18:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U14 A Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U14 A Group 2, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U14 A1 Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: John Mullane
U14 A1 Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U14 A1 Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U14 A1 Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
U14 B Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U14 B Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U14 B Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Simon Qualter
U14 B Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U14 B1 Group1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U14 B1 Group1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U14 B1 Group2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Fr Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: James Sheil
U14 B1 Group2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
U14 C , Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C , Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
U14 C1 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
U14 C1 Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C1 Group2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Pádraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Michael Connolly
U14 C1 Group2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Cappataggle 19:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:15, Ref: James Lundon
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Michéal Breathnach V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:15, Ref: David Earls
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Gort V Kinvara 19:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Craughwell GAA Club 19:15, Ref: Karol Collins
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Tue 13 Aug
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U15 Division 3A Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Clonberne, (Semifinal ), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U15 Division 3B Championship Shield Final, Venue: Oughterard, (Shield Final ), St Michael’s V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 4B Championship Shield Final, Venue: An Fhairche, (Shield Final ), Renvyle V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed 14 Aug
U12 Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (4), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U12 Group 6, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
U20 A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Turloughmore, (Quarter final), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Quarter final), Sarsfields V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter final), Kinvara V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Quarter final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: St Thomas, (Quarter final), St Thomas V Sylane 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter final), Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Cappataggle, (Quarter final), Cappataggle V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Quarter final), Liam Mellows V Michéal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: TBC

