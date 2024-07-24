24 July 2024
Galway GAA Fixtures
Wed 24 Jul
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:30, Ref: James Lundon
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: John Cahill
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U19 A West Football Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
U19 A West Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Eastern Harps 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Michéal Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Barna 19:30, Ref: Daire Crowe
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 2), Killererin V Headford 19:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Clifden 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Thu 25 Jul
U12 Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (4), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
U12 Group 6, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
U16 A Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
U16 A Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U16 A Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
U16 A Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U16 A1 Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U16 A1 Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
U16 A1 Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U16 A1 Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:30, Ref: John Mullane
U16B Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: James Sheil
U16B Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Mchel Breathnach V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: John Keane
U16B Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
U16B Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
U16B1 Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
U16B1 Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:15, Ref: David Cunningham
U16B1 Group2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
U16B1 Group2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke
U16C Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
U16C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U16C1 Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 20:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U16C1 Group1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2), Carnmore V Pádraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Ballinderreen 19:30, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Beagh 19:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 20:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Kilbeacanty 19:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Murt Cualin
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Fri 26 Jul
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Semi Final), Caltra V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Michael Ryder
U13 Division 1 Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior B Football League-Shield, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Headford 18:45, Ref: TBC
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Mullagh 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Gort 19:30, Ref: James Sheil
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Raheen, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 3), Caltra V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Mchel Breathnach V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Eastern Harps 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sat 27 Jul
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Athenry, (Round 8), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Austin Marron
U12 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (4), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
U12 Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:00, Ref: John Cahill
U12 Group 6, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Michéal Breathnach V Ardrahan 16:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Oranmore-Maree 16:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V An Spidéal 14:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cappataggle 15:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Padraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 16:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas 16:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 16:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 16:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Killimor 16:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Tuam 16:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 14:00, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Barna V Claregalway 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sun 28 Jul
U12 Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (4), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 10:00, Ref: Pat Burke
U12 Group 10, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U12 Group 10, Venue: Sylane, (4), Sylane V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (4), Sarsfields V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U12 Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Portumna 10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
U12 Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (4), Loughrea V Kilconieron 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 3, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Abbeyknockmoy 10:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U12 Group 3, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 4), Carnmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 10:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
U12 Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Killimor 10:00, Ref: John McDonagh
U12 Group 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Gort 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Meelick-Eyrecourt 10:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
U12 Group 4, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Ardrahan 10:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
U12 Group 5, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (4), Micheal Breathnach V Liam Mellows 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U12 Group 5, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 10:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U12 Group 5, Venue: Sylane, (4), Sylane V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 Group 7, Venue: St Thomas, (4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
U12 Group 7, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (4), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 8, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Pádraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: James Sheil
U12 Group 8, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Abbeyknockmoy 10:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U 12 Group 6, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 10:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Mon 29 Jul
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Tue 30 Jul
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 9), Claregalway V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 9), St Gabriel’s V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 9), Tuam Stars V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U15 Division 1 Championship Semi-Finals, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Semi-final), Michéal Breathnach V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U15 Division 1 Championship Semi-Finals, Venue: Monivea, (Semi-final), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U15 Division 2A Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Semi-final), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 2A Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Cregg, (Semi-final), Annaghdown V Killannin 20:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 2B Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Mountbellew, (Semi-final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 2B Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (Semi-final), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 3A Championship Q-Final, Venue: Clonbur, (Q-Final), Clifden V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:45, Ref: John Devlin
U15 Division 3A Championship Semi-Final, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Semi-final), St Brendan’s V Headford 20:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 3B Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi-final), Ballinasloe V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 3B Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Killannin, (Semi-final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 4A Championship Semi-Final, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Semi-final), St Brendan’s V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 4A Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Clonbur GAA Club, (Semi-final), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 4B Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Cregg, (Semi-final), Annaghdown V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:45, Ref: TBC
U15 Division 4B Championship Semi-Final, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Semi-final), Corofin V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed 31 Jul
U12 Group 3, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U12 Group 8, Venue: Skehana, (Round 4), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 19:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Fr Joe Walsh’s V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 3), Cois Cuain V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Cappataggle 19:30, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 00:00, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Mchel Breathnach 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt