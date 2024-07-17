Galway Bay FM

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 17 Jul
Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (3), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U12 Group 3, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
U12 Group 4, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Robert Murray
U 12 Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: David Staunton
U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Karol Collins
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 2), Carnmore V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Ballinderreen 19:30, Ref: David Earls
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Peter Cummins
U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Fr Joe Walsh’s 19:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh
U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Sylane 19:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: James Lundon
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Cois Cuain 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Cappataggle 19:30, Ref: John Keane
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort 19:30, Ref: Sean Trowell
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Mchel Breathnach V Abbeyknockmoy 00:00, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Ballygar 19:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

Thu 18 Jul
Under 16 A Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 16 A Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 16 A Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 16 A Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Under 16 A1 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 16 A1 Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Portumna 18:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Under 16 A1 Group 2, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Under 16 A1 Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Gort 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 16B Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Mchel Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 16B Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 16B Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Peter Cummins
Under 16B Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 16B1 Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
Under 16B1 Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Ballygar V Fr Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: Sean Trowell
Under 16B1 Group2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 16B1 Group2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 16C Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 16C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 16C1 Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidal V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Fri 19 Jul
U12 Group 3, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: James Sheil
U12 Group 8, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Carnmore 20:00, Ref: James Sheil
Under 13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
Under 13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Semi Final), Mchel Breathnach V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
Under 13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Barna 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
Under 13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (Semi Final), St Gabriel’s V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Under 13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Maree, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 20:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
Under 13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Semi-Final), Ballinasloe V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Maree, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny
Under 13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Semi-Final), Padraig Pearses V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard
Under 13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Semi Final), An Spidal V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Under 13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Semi Final), Killannin V Barna 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Under 16C1 Group1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Pdraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 13 Division 1 Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Semi Final), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Austin O Connell
Under 13 – Division 1B Cup, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
Under 13 – Division 1B Cup, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Semi Final), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Mullane
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Caltra, (Round 4), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Football League-Shield, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Football League-Shield, Venue: Headford, (North Semi Final), Headford V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: South Park, (West Semi Final), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior D Football Championship , Venue: Mountbellew, (North Final), Killererin V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: TBC
Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Caltra, (North Final), Caltra V Caltra 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathr Rua V St. James 20:00, Ref: Mirtn Mac Donnacha
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Barna 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Caltra 19:30, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa
Under 13 – Division 5B Cup, Venue: Barnaderg , (Semi Final), Killererin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Under 13 – Division 5B Cup, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Under 13 Division 5A Championship, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 13 Division 5A Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Semi Final), Naomh Pdraig, An Fhirche V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Michael Ryder

Sat 20 Jul
U12 Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 10:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), Naomh Pdraig, An Fhirche V Crna-Caiseal 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr. Griffin’s ire g V Renvyle 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (West Semi Final), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (North Semi Final), Kinvara V Milltown 18:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (North Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilconly 18:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (West Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 18:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (North Semi Final), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Semi Final), Glenamaddy V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football League-Shield, Venue: Moycullen, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V An Cheathr Rua 18:30, Ref: Daire Crowe
Junior C Football League-Shield, Venue: Barna, (West Semi Final), Barna V Killannin 18:30, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior C Football League-Shield, Venue: Menlough, (North Semi Final), Menlough V Kiltormer 18:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football League-Shield, Venue: Monivea, (North Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Williamstown 18:00, Ref: TBC
Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Semi Final), Na Piarsaigh V An Spidal 18:30, Ref: Colm Conway

Sun 21 Jul
U12 Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (3), Killimordaly V Loughrea 10:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 12 – Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 09:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 – Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Annaghdown 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 12 – Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 10:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Under 12 – Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V St. James 11:30, Ref: Tom Browne
Under 12 – Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea Gaelic Football 10:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Under 12 – Group 2, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Craughwell GAA Club 10:00, Ref: Jp Moore
Under 12 – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Monivea-Abbey 10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 12 – Group 3, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidal V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 – Group 3, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mchel Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Under 12 – Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 09:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
Under 12 – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 10:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 – Group 4, Venue: Corofin , (Round 3), St. James V Corofin 10:30, Ref: Tom Browne
Under 12 – Group 5, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caltra 10:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Under 12 – Group 5, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Headford 10:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Under 12 – Group 5, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Ballinasloe 10:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Under 12 – Group 6, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 3), Killererin V Milltown 10:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Under 12 – Group 6, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Dunmore MacHales 10:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Under 12 – Group 6, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), Naomh Pdraig, An Fhirche V Cortoon Shamrocks 10:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Under 12 – Group 7, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Fr. Griffin’s ire g 10:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Under 12 – Group 7, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 10:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Under 12 – Group 7, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Renvyle 10:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Under 12 – Group 8, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V St. James 09:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Under 12 – Group 8, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Under 12 – Group 8, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Monivea-Abbey 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Under 12 – Group 8, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 10:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 12 – Group 9, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kinvara 09:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Under 12 – Group 9, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 10:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
Under 12 – Group 9, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Under 12 – Group 9, Venue: Belclare, (Round 3), Corofin V Tuam Stars 10:30, Ref: Dara Murphy
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killannin V An Spidal 12:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V An Cheathr Rua 12:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 6), Mchel Breathnach V Oughterard 12:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (West Semi Final), Claregalway V Annaghdown 12:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior B Football League-Shield, Venue: Crestwood, (West Semi Final), Fr. Griffin’s ire g V Crna-Caiseal 12:30, Ref: Daire Crowe
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Ballygar V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 11:30, Ref: David Staunton
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Gort 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 10:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), Naomh Pdraig, An Fhirche V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Mchel Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Headford 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Barna 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon 22 Jul
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Spidal 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Tue 23 Jul
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 8), Killererin V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 8), Fr. Griffin’s ire g V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Jp Moore
FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Athenry, (Round 8), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott

Wed 24 Jul
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Eastern Harps 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidal V An Cheathr Rua 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Mchel Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Barna 19:30, Ref: Daire Crowe
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 2), Killererin V Headford 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Clifden 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway
U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

